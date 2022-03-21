DNA evidence leads to arrest of Beaver Dam man in 2019 burglary case

JUNEAU – An 18-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Monday after DNA evidence led to his arrest for a 2019 burglary of his neighbor’s vehicle.

Zephaniah Schultz is charged with a felony count of burglary and misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property. If convicted of the felony count, Schultz could face up to 7½ years in prison and five years of an extended supervision.

Schultz appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

According to the complaint:

Beaver Dam Police responded to a burglary in a garage where only a few dollars and some change were taken on April 30, 2019. However the vehicle was heavily damaged while the suspect gained entry and blood was left on the center console. A sample of the blood was taken from the vehicle.

Law enforcement spoke to Schultz on May 2 of that year about a trespassing complaint that had occurred at his aunt’s house the same night. He was also asked about the burglary that had occurred, which was at his neighbor’s house. Schultz was not arrested for the burglary right away, but police were able to gain his DNA from a can he was drinking. But the results were inconclusive due to a low amount of DNA in the can, the complaint said. Beaver Dam Police did ask for the DNA profile from the blood sample to be entered into the Combined DNA Index System.

It wasn’t until Dec. 16 that Dodge County Judge Joseph Sciascia signed a warrant allowing police to obtain a buccal swab and gain Schultz’ saliva for a DNA sample. The results allegedly confirmed that both the blood sample from the vehicle and the 2021 DNA sample were from the same source.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on April 28.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.