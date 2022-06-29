Dodge and Jefferson Counties get boost for child care efforts

The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation and Dodge County partners have received a $75,000 grant for early care and education efforts.
The Project Growth Dream Up! Child Care Supply-Building grant comes from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families. The grant is designed to help answer the challenges facing the child care system and bolster the state’s economy, according to a press release from GWCHF.
“Affordable access to quality early care and education is essential to a strong workforce,” said Becky Glewen, GWCHF community development strategist and Beaver Dam mayor. “We are already meeting with early care providers and business leaders, looking for innovative solutions to the child care crisis.”
GWCHF is one of 10 initial cross-sector teams to receive strategic planning support and $75,000 in grant funding to evaluate, plan, sustain, and expand existing child care, and support new child care programs.
Glewen said the real value of the grant is that it’s facilitated by First Children’s Finance, which is focusing on building child care supply through a collaborative community approach.
People are also reading…
“We’re having important conversations with a group of about 25 distinct entities (such as elected officials, child care providers, parents, the United Way, business and school leaders, etc.). The facilitation leaders are bringing resources and ideas from different areas so we can learn from others to try to solve the issue of child care problems.”
Dodge and Jefferson Counties are classified as child care deserts, with less than one slot available for every three children. The cost of care in the region averages 19% of a family’s income. National guidelines suggest no more than 7% of income be spent on child care annually.
Despite the high cost for families, many early care and education providers are unable to make ends meet because fees charged to families don’t cover the actual cost of providing care. Dodge and Jefferson Counties lost more than 120 child care slots since the pandemic.
In 2020, GWCHF surveyed families in Dodge and Jefferson Counties about how lack of early child care impacts them as employees.
“Many working parents did not want to leave the workforce, or reduce their hours, or pass up opportunities… they had no choice, because finding care for their children was next to impossible,” said Glewen.
GWCHF's approach to addressing the region’s early care and education crisis is threefold: add immediate capacity; strengthen high-quality care with free training and coaching; and boost the sustainability of providers.
In addition to the grant, Dodge and Jefferson Counties are partnering to use $200,000 each in ARPA funds to assist GWCHF in its Childcare Works Project, which will add at least 150 new child care slots and in concept build the capacity of child care providers across the county.
Dodge County Sheriff's Office hosts open house
Sheriff open houseIMG_9625.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9626.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9627.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9628.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9629.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9630.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9631.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9632.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9633.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9634.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9635.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9636.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9637.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9638.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9639.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9640.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9641.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9643.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9644.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9645.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9646.jpg
Sheriff open houseIMG_9647.jpg
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.