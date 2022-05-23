Dodge County administrator finalists named

JUNEAU – County Board Chairperson Dave Frohling has announced the names of the four final candidates for the position of county administrator.

The board’s Executive Committee has been leading the search to replace Jim Mielke, who is retiring on June 1. The committee will recommend a candidate for the position to the full board next month.

“Our process began in March with the assistance of the consulting firm, Public Administration Associates (PAA) LLC,” said Frohling. “The Executive Committee has been methodical in its search, to date, to arrive at our list of final candidates. There was strong interest in the position and I am pleased with the quality of the candidates that applied.”

The four finalists have been invited to Juneau for a two-day assessment process that will take place on June 6 and 7. The finalists are:

Rebecca Bell, who has served as the Dodge County Human Services and Health Director since 2016. Prior to that she was a deputy program director at the Fond du Lac County Department of Community Programs from 2008 to 2016 and a psychiatric social worker for that county from 2006 to 2008. Bell began her career as an adult/child protective services and crisis intervention social worker for Waushara County’s Department of Human Services in 1997. She is a licensed clinical social worker and holds a master’s degree in social work from UW-Madison.

Cameron Clapper, who has been the Whitewater city manager since 2012. Prior to that he was Whitewater’s assistant to the city manager from 2010 to 2012. He served the village of Waunakee from 2005 to 2010 as a management/analyst/deputy clerk and then as assistant to the village administrator. He earned both a bachelor’s degree in international studies and a master’s degree in public administration from Brigham Young University.

Daryl DeDeker, who is currently an assistant professor of accounting at UW-Stevens Point, a position he has held since 2015. Prior to that he served as the UW-Stevens Point controller from 2008 to 2015. From 1998 to 2008 he was the chief financial officer for Portage County. Prior to that he was the director of finance and administration for Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. DeDeker has previous service as a supervisor on the Portage County Board. He is a licensed certificated public accountant and holds a doctorate degree in sustainable education from UW-Stevens Point, a master’s in business administration from UW-Oshkosh and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from UW-Stevens Point.

Scott Feldt, who currently serves as the county administrator in Kewaunee County, a position he has held since 2015. Prior to that he served as the deputy treasurer for the state of Wisconsin from 2011 to 2015 and as director of economic development for the city of East Moline, Illinois, from 2008 to 2010. He has served on both the Janesville School Board and Rock County Board. Feldt earned both a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in political science from UW-Madison.

The board recently hired Jon Hochkammer, an associate with PAA, as the interim county administrator. His previous experiences include farming, fire department service, county board and other governmental experience and a host of other positions held both before and after retirement. The cost to the county is $16,200 for two weeks based on a four-day-per-week contract.

It is anticipated that a new permanent administrator will be in place by Aug. 1. The county is in the midst of replacing several key personnel. The finance director and the public health officer recently resigned, with few or no applicants seeking to fill those spots. Personnel are also needed in health care and jail staffing.

