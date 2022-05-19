Dodge County approves ATV/UTV use: Board OKs county highway routes

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Board unanimously approved use of all terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) on all county highways on Tuesday evening with little comment or debate.

The ordinance has long been sought by ATV/UTV users to broaden their recreational and practical uses around the county and beyond.

The Dodge County Highway Committee met May 5, and considered the economic and recreational benefits, safety concerns, potential dangers and risks, traffic counts and densities. At that time, committee members discussed whether highly travelled roads should be included in the allowed routes. Sheriff Dale Schmidt encouraged thinking about safety as a top priority, although members believe that riders will avoid high traffic areas, as a practical matter, on their own.

The ordinance was enacted Tuesday in accordance with Wisconsin statutes, and the provisions of the Wisconsin administrative code. Operators must abide by all traffic laws including the following:

No ATV/UTV shall be operated at a speed greater than that established by the Highway Committee for the route or the posted limit applicable to automobiles, whichever is lower.

ATVs/UTVs may be operated on paved surfaces only, unless yielding the right-of-way.

No ATV/UTV may be operated on any route without fully functional headlights, taillights and brake lights.

No ATV/UTV may be operated between the hours of 11:59 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily, unless a different restriction on hours of operation has been specified by the highway committee for an open segment of county trunk highway and notice of the same is duly posted.

All ATV/UTV operators must ride in single file.

All ATV/UTV operators shall ride on the right hand side of the paved portion of the highway, unless making a left turn. Operation on the gravel, shoulders, grassy in-slope, ditches or other highway right-of-way is prohibited unless yielding right-of-way.

No ATV/UTV may be operated on any route unless it meets federal noise and air pollution standards.

No person under the age of 16 may operate an ATV/UTV on any route.

No person under the age of 18 may operate an ATV/UTV on any route unless wearing approved protective headgear.

Every person who operates an ATV/UTV on a County Trunk Highway shall have in his or her immediate possession a valid motor vehicle operator's license, and shall display the license document upon demand from any law enforcement officer or official.

Costs of signage will be covered by local ATV/UTV clubs. The total price tag is estimated at $3,350.

Board Sups. Rob Boelk and Jody Steger debated whether proof of insurance should be required, and were informed by Corporation Counsel Kim Nass that state statute does not include that requirement. It may be pursued if county board members wish to follow up on it.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.