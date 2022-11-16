Dodge County approves budget without debt service levy: Marathon session fills budget shortfall

JUNEAU – Although it took 7½ hours to do it, the Dodge County board achieved its goal Tuesday by approving a budget without the previously anticipated $1.2 million in debt service levy.

The final tally was 30-1, with Supervisor Jeff Breselow voting against it.

A total of 40 amendments were considered, roughly half of which were approved. Sales tax and fund balances were utilized to counteract debt service levy – considered by many to be a stop-gap measure, unlikely to cease once it begins.

The first amendment addressing this was to remove $733,275 of Clearview’s debt from the debt levy and have Clearview fund it from their net position. The last amendment addressing this was to remove the final $1,216,725 from the debt levy.

Other items discussed included: solar energy and the adoption of the 2022-2032 Doge County Land and Water Resource Plan (approved 26 to 7); elimination of a $840,000 Emergency Management Mobile Command Unit from ARPA funding (approved 25-8); addition of $15,000 to attract a new finance director — vacant for eight months (approved 30-3); and withdrawal as a member of the Wisconsin Counties Association (failed 7-25).

A plan to set up a room for live streaming committee meetings to the public was approved 22-11, at a cost of $45,000. Reducing the Cost of Living Adjustment from 4% to 1% in employees’ wages and benefits packages failed 9-22 with one abstention.

Overall savings to taxpayers are the end result.

“I’m so proud that they did this,” said County Treasurer Patti Hilker. “They worked together and got it done. I’m so proud of them.”

Sales tax filled much of the gap. Of the $8.3 million budgeted, $5.2 million remains in the budget. A total of $3 million was removed.

There were tense moments. Dodge County Board Chairman Dave Frohling accused Supervisor Dan Siegmann of not knowing how to read after Siegmann questioned where the budget was coming from. The Highway Department was accused of loving “shiny new trucks” after Supervisor Jeff Caine explained how urgently equipment replacements are needed. One requested vehicle was provided through appropriating a used squad car for the Land and Water Conservation Department. County Conservationist John Bohonek joked that he would like to keep the lights.

Supervisor Mary Bobholz urged board members to behave.

“We don’t need to get nasty. Please just think before you start speaking,” she said.

Frohling apologized to the board for “losing his cool.”

The budget stands at $150 million, with $36 million in allowable tax levy. Wages are $54 million. Benefits are $19.5 million. Operational expenditures are $49 million. Capital outlays are $10.6 million.

Operations revenue stands at $93 million. Property tax revenue is $36 million. Transfers in (other funds) are $9.3 million. Sales tax revenue is $5.2 million. Fund balances are $6.4 million. Total revenue is $150 million.

Outstanding debt principal is $30 million. The county’s remaining debt capacity is $356 million.

The mill rate, given the revised totals, will stand at $3.97 per thousand dollars of assessed valuation, compared to $4.52 in 2022.

The budget utilizes nearly $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for Dodge County’s internal projects.

The Equalized value of Dodge County is $8.6 billion. In 2021, the equalized value was stated at $7.5 billion. This is a $1.1 billion or 15.16% increase in equalized value.