Dodge County ARPA requests narrowed: Executive Committee offers next step

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Executive Committee considered next steps for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding Monday morning at the Administration Building.

Area agencies, county departments and municipalities submitted nearly $72 million in requests, more than four times the county’s $17.6 million share of the federal COVID-19 relief funds. Now that the Ad Hoc Committee has evaluated and scored the 76 project requests, the County Board must decide whether an outside firm should narrow those requests and administer them in the future, or whether the board and county should manage the task.

“A request for proposals from outside firms was due on March 18,” said County Administrator Jim Mielke. “Five firms expressed interest. Our internal team has evaluated them and reached out to get further clarification from two of the firms. At this time we’re waiting to determine, based on what the Ad Hoc Committee does, to see how many potential projects there may be. That number would give some indication as to whether we need outside assistance or not. We’re taking a wait-and-see approach at this point.”

Projects range from infrastructure needs to child care initiatives to broadband expansion.

“We met twice and got all 76 of them evaluated,” said County Board Chairman Russ Kottke. “They’ve all got numbers behind them.”

A scoring matrix was devised to assist the Ad Hoc Committee in the task, ranking proposals based on suitability, cost and future impact. The committee consists of all County Board members who wish to be involved. Membership currently stands at 13.

“The committee did a great job on scoring all of the projects,” said Corporation Counsel Kim Nass. “They dedicated two and a half hours plus at each meeting to getting through the scoring. I thought it went pretty well. A master spreadsheet was created. The next step in the process it’s up to the committee to decide, knowing that the scores are just one variable. They must determine which projects are going to be funded, what is the priority and how much to fund each project.”

The Ad Hoc Committee may help determine whether outside administration is needed or what the next steps might be.

In other action, the Executive Committee discussed whether a rule change is needed to prevent stacking the Finance Committee with members from any single group.

Appointments to committees have traditionally been at the discretion of the County Board chair. Board member Cathy Houchin suggested that by having two members on the Finance Committee (as it currently stands) they might create undue influence regarding their own particular needs.

Kottke indicated that it is hard enough to get volunteers for committee work, and that limiting choices could make a future board chair’s job that much more difficult. (He is retiring from the board after a new board is seated on April 18).

Executive Committee members also debated whether a situation like the last Highway Commission appeal for road funds should be allowed to occur. Earlier the Highway Commission, with approval from the Finance Committee, had requested $9 million in borrowing, then $4.5 million, then $10 million. All were defeated, although a proposal was approved in 2020 allowing for $9 million in road repair and replacement in 2021. A total of 33 miles of county roads were repaired or replaced last year.

Planners had hoped to do the same this year given historically low interest rates. Finance Committee members also cited an urgent need to catch up with long-delayed projects, and hoped to once again reach a 25-year replacement cycle for all county roads.

Board member Dave Guckenberger suggested a rule change to disallow bringing back the same issue, stating that it already violates Roberts Rules of Order to do so.

Members of the Executive Committee suggested that such matters be subject to board discretion rather than just the County Board chair. The matter will be considered at next month’s meeting.

