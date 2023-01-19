Dodge County Board approves law enforcement coverage for Lomira

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved three resolutions on Tuesday that will allow the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement in Lomira.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said on Wednesday that they hope to start the services for Lomira as soon as March 1.

The county’s Board of Supervisors approved amending the sheriff’s office budget, adding a patrol sergeant for Lomira as well as two full-time deputies to serve the village.

The village of Lomira has about 2,600 residents and borders state highways and Interstate 41. It has a police force of two full-time staff members at this point, Schmidt said in a Dodge County Judicial and Public Protection Committee meeting on Friday. It has been managed by the sheriff’s office since September.

Schmidt said that during his time managing Lomira Police Department, he has found significant disorder in the department.

The sheriff’s office has been doing something similar in Reeseville since January of 2022. Two deputies are now the police force in the village.

The village supports the idea of the sheriff’s office involvement, Schmidt said. All the costs for services from the sheriff’s office will be covered by the contract with the village of Lomira. In addition, the costs for the building used by the staff will continue to be the responsibility of Lomira. The total cost is expected to be about $429,000.

“The village residents support this, and the village board supports this,” Dodge County Supervisor Benjamin Priesgen said.

“We were very careful to account for these costs while doing our best to not overcharge the village residents who are also Dodge County taxpayers,” Schmidt said.

Lomira has never had full-time coverage, and the sheriff’s office has always been responsible for the area when deputies are not working, but Schmidt believes the move will cut down on the amount of time it takes for deputies to respond to the area.

GALLERY: Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office/Beaver Dam Police Charity Softball Game