Dodge County Board Chair shares parting advice: Kottke to remain busy with other roles

For Russ Kottke it wasn’t a hard decision to box up his official Dodge County Board chairman’s gavel. It has, after all, been 24 years since he was first appointed to the board — the last 18 being elected County Board chairman.

It all began humbly enough.

“I had heard about a resignation and called Dorothy Ebert, who was county clerk at the time,” Kottke said. “I asked, ‘How do I get my name in the hat?’ She said to send a letter to Chuck Swain, so that’s what I did.”

The rest is history. Kottke mixed his leadership with his roles as Trenton Town Chair (32 years), Chairman of the Oakwood Cemetery Committee (11 years), FFA Alumni Association and more.

Not to mention being a full-time farmer and dedicated advocate for agriculture around the area and the state.

He is a bachelor and continues to run the farm that has been in family hands since the early 1900s. On that property he grows corn, hay, soybeans and raises beef steers. He milked cows before selling his herd in 2004.

Kottke prides himself on getting things done, both on the board and in life.

“Yes, we had some heated debates but we always worked through the details and came to a general agreement,” he said. “Oh, we argued about things, but we always managed to reach a conclusion that most of us could live with.”

Kottke believes that the hallmark of his tenure can be expressed in two words — common sense.

“We had crises to deal with and we dealt with them,” he said. “For the Watertown tire fire in 2005, we needed to buy a chemical to put it out. I gave the order to buy it and nobody said boo. We couldn’t have firemen just sitting out there watching it every day. It would probably still be burning if we hadn’t just gone ahead and spent the money.”

One of his proudest achievements was the approval for hiring a county administrator. Administrative Coordinator Garland Lichtenberg had led the county for years and left a large gap when he retired around 2007. Jim Mielke was hired to take on a larger role, and has been in that position for 13 years. He recently announced that he will be retiring in June. A search for his replacement is now under way.

“That was quite a hurdle to get over but it went well. There were some contentious meetings and serious discussions, but that’s the way it should be,” Kottke said.

He added, “It has worked out really well for the county. Jim can be proud of the work he’s done here.”

The respect is mutual.

“Russell had a significant positive impact during his tenure as County Board chair,” said Mielke. “His approach was quiet, respectful and he had a passion and desire to move the county forward. He was highly respected by county employees. He was a good listener, made himself available for questions and offering direction. He respected the knowledge and opinions of county employees which fostered a collaborative approach which enabled the successful outcomes of a large variety of county issues.”

Being a County Board chairman was often a full-time job. Committee meetings, office hours and conferences took up much of his time.

“There were a lot of hours spent and some days you wondered which way you were going, but that’s what it took,” he said. “There was no grandstanding. We talked about things and came to an agreement. Sure you have to talk things out, but not for two hours! People get headstrong about where they want to be instead of working it out. Smooth it through and get it done.”

He watched the April 12 reorganizational meeting, and repeated some oft-cited advice to those who question everything placed before them.

“It’s a committee form of government,” he said. “It’s run through committees. And yet we have all these other people now that are second-guessing the committees’ actions. It wasn’t that way years ago, even a couple years ago. Committees brought it to the County Board and it passed because it had been approved at the committee level. Now we have these people that are challenging every little thing. The problem is you could be at a meeting a couple days if you always want to do it that way.”

He admits that the county should probably have held a special meeting to resolve long-standing issues that were confusing to new members attending their first meeting on April 12. A meeting could have been held before the reorganizational one to give the new board a fresh start.

“I really like that idea,” Kottke said. “But I’m gone now. That way you start with a clean slate. That’s the way it should be by rights.”

One thing is sure: He always took his role seriously.

“In 24½ years I never missed a County Board meeting,” Kottke said. “People have to be there to do the job they’re elected to do. We owe that to the people who put us there.”

He blames no one for his departure.

“It’s just time,” he said. “Time to give somebody else a chance. I’ve got plenty of other stuff to do.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.