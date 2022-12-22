Dodge County Board debates truck purchases

JUNEAU — An effort to reduce truck purchases failed to gain traction at the Dodge County board meeting on Tuesday night. In the end four Mack Gr 84FR tri-axle truck chassis and one Ford F350 4x2 truck were approved 21-5 and 24-2, respectively.

The purchase price of the Ford from Ewald Ford was approved at a cost of $64,088. The price of the four Mack trucks from Kriete Truck Center is not to exceed $614,000.

Questions arose about the delays in truck arrival and the amount of time it would take before they were ready for use. The Mack trucks in particular must be modified for use as snow plowing and hauling vehicles. The process takes months to complete.

Supervisor Kathy Houchin proposed amending the resolution to buy two Mack trucks instead of four, indicating that the trucks will sit on a Highway Department lot until modifications are completed. Highway Commissioner Brain Field warned that prices will go up, and that installation of needed equipment is on schedule and will be completed in a timely manner.

Supervisor Jeff Caine warned, “What we’re trying to do by buying four trucks is to reduce the average age of our fleet to the point that we don’t get into the situation that we’re currently in, which is keeping trucks for 20 years. A Department of Transportation has done a study that shows when trucks get older than 10 years the maintenance costs go up significantly and at the same time the resale value goes down significantly.

“By defeating this amendment you’re allowing the Highway Department to stay on track to modernize and improve the age of our fleet. I just want to remind my fellow supervisors, as I did at the budget hearing, that 28 of our current patrol trucks that we use to keep our roads safe are beyond their useful life as identified by the DOT. If we don’t keep moving forward and replacing these trucks we’re setting ourselves up for failure and the people of Dodge County are going to suffer when these trucks are broken down.”

Supervisor Jody Steger agreed.

“It’s a supply and demand issue,” he said. It’s just like other products that you buy for your house. The store shelves are empty, and if we don’t get in line for these trucks he just told you, you’re going to have to wait for a year to get them. If you only buy half the number you’re going to start falling behind on replacement.”

“It’s just the nature of the beast,” said supervisor John Kraus Jr. “There’s always a big lead time and if we delay this we’ll just get further behind.”

Supervisor Dave Guckenberger suggested purchasing other, more needed, equipment rather than trucks that will await modification.

“Somewhere down the road in 2024 we’re actually going to put them on the road?” said Guckenberger. “Maybe in June of 2024? This is nuts.”

The amendment was defeated and the original resolution was approved.

The labor agreement between Dodge County and the Dodge County Highway Department, Local 730 was approved 25-2. The agreement calls for a 3.5% cost of living adjustment (COLA) and allows for merit and step increases based on longevity and training.

A parcel acquired by the county in lieu of back taxes will be sold to the Town of Herman. The property is located on County Road WS in Woodland, north of Rooster Motor Sports. A buyer has been identified by the township. The purchase price for the township, settling all back taxes, is $8,616.

The Dodge County Capital Improvement Plan was approved 23-3. It consists of a flexible, five-year capital expenditure plan for the departments and agencies of Dodge County, and is intended to be updated and projected on an annual basis. The CIP is subject to annual budgetary approval. Projects in 2023 total $13.3 million.