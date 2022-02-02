Dodge County Board hears ARPA appeals: Needs far surpass $17 million pot

JUNEAU – It was a sedate meeting Tuesday evening as the Dodge County Board got a preview of appeals for American Rescue Plan Act funds. Area agencies, county departments and municipalities submitted nearly $72 million in requests, more than four times the county’s $17.6 million share of COVID 19 relief funds.

A handful of representatives attended to answer questions about their proposals, although it was made clear from the start that presentations other than those on paper were not desired.

“We are going to go through the municipal funding requests first, followed by organizations and county departments,” said board chairman Russ Kottke. “I will read them. If you have questions you can ask them or we can move on. These will all be referred to the ARPA Committee.”

Supervisor Lisa Derr added that “All of these projects are going to get screened again."

The ARPA Committee, formed for the purpose of reviewing proposals, will consist of Larry Bischoff, Mary Bobholz, Kevin Burnett, Jeff Caine, Lisa Derr, Dave Frohling, Dave Guckenberger, Jenifer Hedrick, Cathy Houchin, Andrew Johnson, Russ Kottke, Ben Priesgen, Dennis Schmidt, Kira Sheahan-Malloy and Dan Siegmann.

A ranking system will be used. Proposals will be sent to the Finance Committee and then to the full County Board. It is hoped that more members will be present as 10 of 33 were missing Tuesday night. They included Ed Benter, Jeff Berres, Rich Greshay, Dan Hilbert, Haley Kenevan, Donna Maly, Tom Nickel, Ben Priesgen, Travis Schultz and Kira Sheahan-Malloy.

Agency requests include Adoration Abode of Watertown (a homeless shelter for men), $250,000; Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association, $832,000 for shoreland protection and pollution reduction; Clyman, Lowell and Resseville Group, $432,000 for fire and EMS service; Dodge County Fair Association, $651,000 for new structures; Dodge County Housing Authority, $350,000 for workforce housing initiative in Juneau and Reeseville; Fox Lake Inland Protection and Rehabilitation District, $50,000 for incentives to prevent erosion; Friends of Lomira Parks for $50,000, playground equipment for Sterr Park; PAVE abuse shelter, $800,000 for new building in Beaver Dam.

A Randolph resident requested an unlisted amount to cover citizen property liens and loans.

Supervisor Dave Guckenberger submitted a $4 million request to address countywide Emergency Medical Service concerns. That would perhaps involve a new service added to the existing volunteer and contracted services. EMS worker numbers have been falling and emergency calls have been rising. Guckenberger proposes pursuing options in advance of a crisis.

Municipal requests include (cities unless otherwise noted); Beaver Dam, $1.9 million for affordable housing; village of Clyman, $706,000 for infrastructure improvements; Fox Lake, $65,000 and open requests for infrastructure and ambulance; Horicon, $1.3 million for workforce housing; town of Hustisford, $170,000 for bridge replacement; village of Hustisford, $450,000 for watermain replacement; village of Iron Ridge, $384,000 for infrastructure; Juneau, $484,000 and open requests for infrastructure and childcare overtime; town of Lebanon, $35,000 for septic replacement project; village of Lomira, open requests for water and sewer replacements; village of Lowell, $127,000 for emergency equipment and hydrants; Mayville, $1.1 million for infrastructure; village of Randolph, $750,000, for infrastructure; village of Reeseville, $155,000 for water/wastewater; village of Theresa, $5.8 million for infrastructure and village hall improvements; Watertown, $400,000 for child care and affordable housing; Waupun, $1.2 million for infrastructure and day care with an open request for infrastructure.

County requests total $48 million and include things from nurse tuition reimbursement to premium pay for staff. Other items include Highway Department requests totaling $3.6 million; Information Technology, $13 million for broadband expansion; Land Resources and Parks, $16.7 million for park improvements and Gold Star Trail expansion; Maintenance, $12.6 million.

Supervisor Joe Marsik requested $7 million for 28 miles of county highway improvements, given the recent disapproval of $9 million in borrowing for highway spending in 2022. A total of $9 million was approved in 2021 to bring bad roads up to standard, with another round planned for 2022. With that funding denied other options are being considered.

A request for $321,000 was submitted late from the Dodge County Sheriff’s fficet for jail staffing needs. It will be up to the committee to decide whether that request will be considered.

Finance Director Dave Ehlinger added that funds may have wider applications other than COVID fallout, based on lost revenue. Assuming a 2.9 percent loss for 2020, Dodge County as a whole lost an estimated $25 million. Although the allocation of $17.6 million will not change, filing to utilize the lost revenue criterion must be submitted by March 31.

The ARPA Committee has meetings planned for the second and fourth Mondays of the month in the Dodge County Board Room. The first meeting will be held Feb. 14 at 4 p.m.

