Dodge County Board hears concerns from taxpayers

JUNEAU — Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson suggested that board members might bring a lunch to the annual budget debate on Nov. 15.

Someone else added they might bring dinner.

“We have to stay until it’s done, even if it takes until midnight,” said Gibson about the meeting that starts at 9 a.m.

The 210-page budget was revealed on Oct. 26 with a 38-cent-per-thousand decrease in the mill rate. The new county administrator, Cameron Clapper, presented a summary of the proposed budget.

The operational tax levy is recommended at just over $36 million, compared to the $35.8 million levy adopted in 2022. That is an increase of $203,000. What is new is the addition of debt tax lexy, which has long stood at zero and will now be just less than $2 million. Given a total of $8.6 million of equalized assessed value (up $1.1 million or 15% from last year) that translates into a reduction of 12.7%. The total mill rate thus stands at $4.40, down from a rate of 4.78 in 2022. The 38 cent drop (7.9%) translates into a 2023 savings of $76 for the owner of a $200,000 home, $95 for a $250,000 home and $114 for a $300,000 home.

Clapper indicated that debt service levy will allow for a steady tax rate while continuing to meet county obligations.

Just more than 25% of total revenue comes from property taxes. A total of $8.3 million in sales tax is used to cover capital projects including roads. A total of $2.5 million is being used to cover county operational costs. A total of $4.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (COVID-19 relief) funding has been applied to county projects.

No undesignated fund balance (reserve) has been applied.

Speakers at Tuesday night’s meeting included: Anthony Mau, AJ Schnitzler, Daniel Luethje, Bob Neuman, Jeremy Johnson, Ross Purdy, Melissa Frievalt, Jerry Kjornes and Tom Jacobson.

“Government is not a business and there’s no division between the people and the government,” said Mau. Please consider the citizens in this budget and separate true needs from wants, because it’s going to be tough for everyone.”

Schnitzler suggested that more money than necessary was spent in his district, District 18. Those funds include American Rescue Plan Act funds (not tax levy) for road projects and other expenditures. He listed many projects in the millions of dollars and called them largely unnecessary.

“The more a road is outside District 18 the more the people that road serves,” he said. “Our real bread and butter projects are serving a lot of people. That’s where we’re getting a lot of bang for our buck. That’s where we’re getting the most benefit for the miles of blacktop that we’re putting down. We have to focus on how we can make better use of what we have rather than how much money we can get.”

“It all starts here,” said Luethje. “These are pretty hard times. We’re still blessed as a nation. We’re blessed in Dodge County, but if the taxpayers have to cut their budgets and the county keeps expanding theirs, something’s wrong.”

“The debt levy is an extra burden on the taxpayers,” said Purdy, a previous county board candidate. “There have to be ways to cut back on things. Let’s consider the taxpayers, and instead of thinking what is wanted think of what the taxpayer can be expected to bear.”

Frievalt broke into tears when she said, “I am not speaking only for myself tonight, but for many who cannot be here — people who are suffering under financial strain and hardship. Now is your opportunity to shine. It’s your opportunity to take a stand for fiscal responsibility and provide relief to some of my friends who are suffering — to provide some relief to the citizens of Dodge County.”

Targets of later debate included: increased revenue at Clearview while the county continues to pay its mortgage; the need for a second veterans service officer; the need for a new emergency services vehicle at a cost of $840,000; continued implementation and use for the county’s half-percent sales tax; a wage/benefit increase of 7.4% for county employees ($5.25 million total); economic recession and other issues.

Dave Guckenberger added his support for hiring a new finance director to replace Dave Ehlinger, who left the position nine months ago.

“We need a finance director. Perhaps we need to offer a bonus to get a body in there because we clearly need it,” he said.

“This non-plan plan is not sustainable,” said Kira Sheahan-Malloy.

Jeff Breselow said, “I implore this board to do something with this budget. Think long and hard. We got to get this thing under control.”