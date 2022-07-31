 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Dodge County Board looks to fill supervisor vacancy

  • 0
DODGE COUNTY ADMINISTRATION BUILDING (copy) (copy)

The Dodge County Administration Building.

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVE PHOTO

The Dodge County Board has a seat vacancy in District 24, representing the city of Juneau.

The open seat was formerly held by Dennis R. Schmidt. He served as the District 24 supervisor for the past eight years and was re-elected in April with 65% of the vote over challenger Jeremy Johnson.

Dennis Schmidt head shot

Schmidt

The vacancy will be filled by an appointment and the term will run until April 16, 2024.

Residents of Supervisory District 24 interested in the position must submit a letter of application to Dodge County Board Chairman David Frohling at dfrohling@co.dodge.wi.gov by Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Applicants will have an opportunity to present their qualifications to Frohling, who will then select the candidate he feels will best serve the people of District 24 and submit an appointment to the Dodge County Board for confirmation.

People are also reading…

For a map of the district or questions, go to the Dodge County website: www.co.dodge.wi.gov/departments/departments-a-d/county-clerk/election-information/district-maps or contact Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson at 920-386-3605.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Town of Beaver Dam residents turn out to discuss referendum

Town of Beaver Dam residents turn out to discuss referendum

The town of Beaver Dam held a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Aug. 9 referendum question asking for town residents to support an increase in funds for the town in order to pay for items such as fire and EMS services as well as needs for the town's roads. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News