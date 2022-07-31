Dodge County Board looks to fill supervisor vacancy

The Dodge County Board has a seat vacancy in District 24, representing the city of Juneau.

The open seat was formerly held by Dennis R. Schmidt. He served as the District 24 supervisor for the past eight years and was re-elected in April with 65% of the vote over challenger Jeremy Johnson.

The vacancy will be filled by an appointment and the term will run until April 16, 2024.

Residents of Supervisory District 24 interested in the position must submit a letter of application to Dodge County Board Chairman David Frohling at dfrohling@co.dodge.wi.gov by Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Applicants will have an opportunity to present their qualifications to Frohling, who will then select the candidate he feels will best serve the people of District 24 and submit an appointment to the Dodge County Board for confirmation.

For a map of the district or questions, go to the Dodge County website: www.co.dodge.wi.gov/departments/departments-a-d/county-clerk/election-information/district-maps or contact Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson at 920-386-3605.