Dodge County Board may reconsider virtual attendance: Rule change proposed to allow voting from home

JUNEAU – COVID-19 brought virtual meeting attendance to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, but a rule change might bring it back.

Supervisor Donna Maly proposed the change at Monday’s Executive Committee meeting held in the Administration Building.

Virtual attendance dates back to March of 2020, when fear of COVID spread prompted some board members to stay at home and to attend by phone or online. Members who did so could not claim mileage reimbursement.

A year later, as a means of encouraging in-person attendance, virtual attendees were not to be paid their normal per diem of $60 per meeting. Those not appearing in person were also not allowed to vote. That resulted directly or indirectly in lower attendance. As a consequence, votes requiring three-fourths majority for approval were defeated with three or four nays. Such a vote defeated the county’s recent plans to borrow $9 million and later $4.5 million to complete extensive highway repairs.

Maly proposed that members should be able to attend virtually regardless of COVID, and to be paid a per diem. Reasons for not attending could be illness, a death in the family or some other circumstance.

“Currently we do not allow virtual meetings and I would like to see that change,” Maly said. “People aren’t always available to come to a meeting. It’s not going to be an open door that you cannot attend. I’m looking at least a 48-hour notice to the county board chair asking permission to attend that meeting virtually. I would limit it to maybe three times per year. And it would apply only to the county board. It would not apply to committee meetings. If there are glitches with technology that’s too bad. If the virtual attendee is disruptive to the county board or its chair they will be muted. There are a number of counties that have moved forward in allowing this to move forward.”

She added that attendance in person is preferable, but that available technology should not be ignored.

“I feel that the presence of people at the meeting is not only to have their presence there but also for people to get to know each other much better -- to know the people you’re working with," she said. "You read people by their voice, their movements, their body language. That’s all part of it. When they’re virtual you don’t have any of that information.”

Supervisor Dave Guckenberger raised Maly’s own concerns.

“You can’t ignore your own argument that it’s important for us to see the other person,” he said. “Being virtual doesn’t accomplish that. I think the current Rule 3 (Attendance) covers everything we need, short of supervisors being compensated.”

He also pointed out the the meetings are held in Juneau, the geographic center of the county.

“Virtual is the way everybody is going,” Maly said. “All of the committees I’m involved with are all over the State of Wisconsin and all of them, except for Dodge County, are Team or Zoom or by telephone. Sometimes it’s needed.”

A resolution changing the rule will be presented at the next county board meeting.

Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke reported that proposals for American Rescue Plan Act funding are being reviewed and a request for information is being made for a third party to administer those funds.

Regarding ARPA fund allocation, the full board had earlier decided to review all submissions for its $17 million share. The county eventually received $72 million in requests. Faced with that challenge Supervisor Andrew Johnson proposed forming an ad hoc committee to review requests and to rank them based on a point system. The full board will review all screened applications and will award funds based on their value to the whole county.

Approximately $9 million will be awarded in 2022 with the remaining $8 million to be awarded in 2023. March 18 at 5 p.m. is the deadline for proposal revisions as requested by the ad hoc committee.

Review is ongoing. Mielke indicated that some requests will be presented to the board for consideration on May 17.

“We’ll keep the process rolling,” said Dodge County Board Chair Russ Kottke.

