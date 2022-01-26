Dodge County broadband study shows widespread need for better connections

JUNEAU — Everyone agrees better internet service would benefit residents and business in Dodge County but reaching that goal will take planning and investment.
A draft of the Dodge County Broadband Study was shared at an informational meeting held Monday. The goal of a survey conducted last October was “to develop a comprehensive set of strategies to bring high performance broadband and Internet services to the area.”
Andrew Cohill is the president of Design 9 Consultants and was introduced by Land Resources and Parks Director Bill Ehlenbeck.
“Andrew is here online to present the findings, kind of where we are with broadband in the county, what we need going forward and how we get there,” said Ehlenbeck. “One of the things that we had them do was complete a survey of residents in Dodge County, and 93 percent of the respondents said Dodge County should have a role in facilitating better broadband.”
According to Cohill, the county could partner with service providers and invest in infrastructure with well-negotiated contracts to hold providers accountable for the money spent.
The county should not become an internet service provider, “but the county definitely has a role to play,” Cohill said.
More than 85 percent of survey respondents said they need better service. Approximately 65 percent said they need better cell phone services. Twenty seven percent said they are happy with all their services. Fifteen percent said they need better landline service.
A total of 194 respondents (7 percent) reported paying $50 a month or less for telecom services not including cell phones. A total of 248 (9 percent) pay between $50 and $75. A total of 441 (17 percent) pay between $75 and $100. A total of 574 (22 percent) pay between $100 and $150. A total of 509 (19 percent) pay between $150 and $200. A total of 651 (25 percent) pay more than $200 a month.
Those surveyed indicated that they use 17 companies from Charter with 882 (35 percent) to Signal Internet with four customers (less than one percent).
Regarding business survey respondents, 93 percent indicated they want better Internet access. Ninety seven percent indicated that the Internet is important to the success of their business over the next five years. Thirty five of the businesses that responded are home-based. Only 15 percent of businesses are “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the speed of their current Internet service. Seventy four percent of businesses that responded need employees to be able to work from home.
The conclusion is that home-based workers and businesses need affordable Internet access.
Comments from respondents include the following:
- The only high speed Internet option we have is using the hot spots on our cell phones.
- I have two providers because the DSL was not enough. I also have satellite that doesn’t work well.
- My son and granddaughter use the Internet provided in their cell phone package. But many times they have to go outside to use their Internet. Usually I go to the library to use the computers/Internet there.
- As a former teacher I know how much having to learn remotely has affected learning. Although it is not the only issue it is an important one and I fear will only be repeated in the future.
- Internet is a utility.
- Need more competition to lower cost.
- Can’t afford higher speed Internet.
- My neighbor and I are the only ones on this quarter-mile-long dead-end road. Frontier just ran fiber down Dodge County Road CJ right past my road but after contacting them I’m told they have no plans to connect us to that line.
- This country road should have been completed by Charter Communications years ago.
- We need more choices in Internet companies. The sooner the better.
At least a portion of the county’s ARPA funding is expected to be allocated to broadband access. Charter has committed a large sum to expanding access to service in Dodge County. Other options are also being considered.
“It’s all very expensive and comes down to spending some money,” said Dodge County Board Supervisor Don Hilgendorf after the meeting.
Mayville Mayor and Dodge County Supervisor Rob Boelk spoke of new satellite technology which could make towers and cable redundant. That fear was raised many times in the past by the late Dodge County Supervisor Jeff Schmitt.
“We could be wasting a huge amount of money if something better comes along, and it will come along,” he once said.
Study results will be presented to the full board at an upcoming meeting.