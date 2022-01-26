Dodge County broadband study shows widespread need for better connections

More than 85 percent of survey respondents said they need better service. Approximately 65 percent said they need better cell phone services. Twenty seven percent said they are happy with all their services. Fifteen percent said they need better landline service.

A total of 194 respondents (7 percent) reported paying $50 a month or less for telecom services not including cell phones. A total of 248 (9 percent) pay between $50 and $75. A total of 441 (17 percent) pay between $75 and $100. A total of 574 (22 percent) pay between $100 and $150. A total of 509 (19 percent) pay between $150 and $200. A total of 651 (25 percent) pay more than $200 a month.

Those surveyed indicated that they use 17 companies from Charter with 882 (35 percent) to Signal Internet with four customers (less than one percent).

Regarding business survey respondents, 93 percent indicated they want better Internet access. Ninety seven percent indicated that the Internet is important to the success of their business over the next five years. Thirty five of the businesses that responded are home-based. Only 15 percent of businesses are “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the speed of their current Internet service. Seventy four percent of businesses that responded need employees to be able to work from home.