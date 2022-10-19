Dodge County budget balanced with decrease: Challenges loom over scheduled appropriations

JUNEAU – Despite a balanced budget with a drop in the mill rate, several members of the Dodge County Board are planning for a fight.

The proposed county budget was revealed in all of its 210-page glory, with a 38-cent-per-thousand decrease in the mill rate, saving a bit of cash for county property owners.

County administrator Cameron Clapper presented a summary of the budget, along with interim administrator John Hochkammer.

The total budget, including debt service and all other expenses totals just under $150 million. Reviews for the budget are planned for Oct. 26 (department summaries), a public hearing on Nov. 1, two dates for proposed amendments (Nov. 4 and Nov. 11) and final approval on Nov. 15.

Clapper summarized, “A budget is a policy document. It is truly the outline that dictates how you afford expenses in the coming year. It outlines operations and how these resources will be used. It is also a tool for outlining performance and strategy. It provides feedback to you and to residents of the county with regard to how our departments are doing in terms of our outputs – what we produce on a daily basis and what that looks like.”

The operational tax levy is recommended at just over $36 million, compared to $35.8 million as adopted in 2022, That is an increase of $203,000. What is new is the addition of debt tax lexy, which has long stood at zero and will now be just less than $2 million. Total dollar increase will stand at just less than $2.2 million. Given a total of $8.6 million of equalized assessed value (up $1.1 million or 15% from last year) that translates into a reduction of 12.7%. The total mill rate thus stands at $4.40, down from a rate of 4.78 in 2022. The 38 cent drop (7.9%) translates into a 2023 savings of $76 for the owner of a $200,000 home, $95 for a $250,000 home and $114 for a $300,000 home.

Clapper indicated that debt service levy will allow for a steady tax rate while continuing to meet county obligations.

Highlights of the budget include that just more than 25% of total revenue comes from property taxes. A total of $8.3 million in sales tax is used to cover capital projects, including roads. A total of $2.5 million is being used to cover county operational costs.

A total of $4.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (COVID-19 relief) funding has been applied to county projects.

No undesignated fund balance has been applied, helping the county to achieve a “clean opinion” from auditors Baker Tilly US.

Clapper indicated that the budget is a good one, thanks to the hard work and diligence of everyone involved.

“What we’ve really tried to do is get to the sweet spot when we talk about operations, making sure that we are aligned with our strategic objectives from the county board, using our financial resources wisely and also addressing our capital needs.”

Board member Lisa Derr indicated that she will be proposing an amendment to increase to the Health and Human Services Department to address shortcomings in past and current budgets.

Objections to levying for debt service were raised. The levy may be required to regularly achieve a balanced budget while at the same time accommodating rising needs and costs.

“We’ve added the use of debt service or debt levy in order to make sure that we maintain adequate services and do what we should be doing in terms of managing resources in a fiscally responsible way,” Clapper said.

Some board members questioned the use of debt levy, hinting that the practice may be a means of escalated future borrowing.

CLR funding approved

In other business, a proposal from CLR (Clyman, Lowell and Resseville) for a fire and rescue group facility upgrade project for $432,000 was approved. The plan is to construct a facility to provide a safe working environment for emergency medical response personnel. The facility will be ergonomically sound and will provide for adequate social distancing, other COVID-19 safeguards and space for decontamination and remediation of hazards often present when responding to calls for emergency medical services. The move could be a model for future emergency service consolidation in four regions of the county.

Ambulance service using outlying providers allows response in a matter of 20 minutes. The response time is five minutes using the proposed local provider.

While some object to having no concrete plan for county-wide ambulance coverage, others backed the proposal with a 26-5 vote.

“This proposal was in place even before consideration of county-wide emergency medical service,” said board member Jeffrey Caine. "If nothing else we’re getting ahead of the game. This group is poised and ready to go. They need our support.”

Board member Michael Butler added, “These guys are very serious about what they need to do. If we don’t get started now we’ll never get moving.”

Highway spending supported

A total of $3.1 million was approved for already-completed improvements to county highways M and J. Approval is essentially what Highway Commissioner Brain Field described as “moving savings to your checking account so you can write a check.”