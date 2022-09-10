Dodge County Center for the Arts bustling this fall

Activities are prevalent at the Dodge County Center for the Arts as the seasons change.

The nonprofit art center is this year’s chosen recipient of the Beaver Dam Pepper Festival proceeds. The festival is slated for Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Park Village Parking Center.

DCCA Gallery Coordinator Kayla Ramirez said volunteers have been busy baking a variety of pies, including a special apple/pepper pie, which will be available for purchase at the event.

DCCA is also a designated stop on the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce’s Wine Tour, Sept. 16, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. More information and tickets can be found at beaverdamchamber.com.

“What a great chance to get out for a walk, enjoy some wine and see our current exhibit at the DCCA,” said Ramirez.

That exhibit, called “Elevate,” features the expressive work of Kristina Hernandez, emphasizing the importance of mental health awareness.

Hernandez started abstract painting in 1999 as a form of therapy. In 2015 her focus moved to abstract acrylic art design to help express her well-being in a healthy, loving light with her family.

Impacted by the loss of her friend who died by suicide last year, Hernandez said she chose to create a series of pieces in his honor, mixing in elements of astronomy and astrology.

“I am the one that surrenders to that last hour where the light barely touches the flowers, killing the old, embracing the new, taking and utilizing all energy forces into art,” she wrote in her artist’s biography.

DCCA, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, hosts open gallery hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays. There is no charge to attend the exhibit.

Thursday night are designated as community art nights for any age or skill level. Ramirez leads attendee in a free art project each month. September’s project will see attendees decorate boards and rocks to be used in Beaver Dam’s Fall Downtown Fest on Oct. 29.