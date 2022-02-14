Dodge County Clerk of Courts to retire in May

JUNEAU – Dodge County Clerk of Circuit Courts Lynn Hron announced Monday she will retire in spring after serving 19 years in the position.

Hron said her last day will be May 3. She was first elected in 2002 as the clerk of circuit courts and took office in January 2003 after having worked in the Clerk of Courts Office since 1981.

The Clerk of Courts Office processes court cases, collects fines and forfeitures due the county and state, manages jury pools for trials, and aids the public with their filings.

“I have been fortunate to have worked with many talented and knowledgeable individuals,” Hron said in a press release. “The technological advances that the court system has undergone throughout the last 40 years is remarkable, and I am proud to have been a part of the transition here.”

Under Hron's leadership, Dodge County became the first county in Wisconsin to implement mandatory electronic filing of court records in 2016.

“Lynn Hron is one of the finest public servants I have ever had the pleasure to work alongside," Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said. "She has directed an office that is consistently professional, efficient and effective. When faced with the challenge of Dodge County’s selection as the State’s pilot county for criminal e-filing, she stepped up to ensure the project was an unmitigated success for the benefit of the entire State of Wisconsin. I will truly miss her professionalism, insight and counsel.”

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Lynn over the years," Dodge County District Attorney Office Managing Attorney Bob Barrington said. "She is a true professional who works hard to keep all the cogs in the courthouse moving like clockwork. She leaves big shoes to fill.”

The Clerk of Court position is an elected position with the current term ending at the close of 2022. An election will take place this year, the Partisan Primary being Aug 9 and General Election Nov 8.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger, Presiding Judge for Dodge County, will make an appointment to fill the vacancy until the end of the year.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.