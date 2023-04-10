What was once a dingy old parking lot is now a playground. Neighborhood children come by to play basketball, to play four square, to play like children.

The scruff of bedraggled trees across the blacktop might come down sometime soon. There are visions of a path that runs through new trees, fruit trees. Maybe someone in the neighborhood will walk by and pull an apple off one of the trees, take a bite, and smile at the crispness of it, as crisp as an early Beaver Dam morning.

Maybe the person strolling through, near the Habitat for Humanity ReStore – Beaver Dam, is hungrier than what an apple might provide and goes inside the food pantry on site. It’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The local takes a loaf of bread, some fresh eggs, some frozen ground beef and a box of oranges home to feed a family, no questions asked.

The ReStore opens for the morning. Locals enter to find treasures they didn’t know they’d treasure, didn’t know they wanted. Inside the place are sofas and books, tools and toys, cabinets and sporting goods, doors and virtually everything else, including the kitchen sink.

The money received for these items goes toward good causes, goes toward the mission statement: Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties is an ecumenical Christian housing ministry, building and repairing simple, quality, affordable homes in partnership with the community and those in need.

Habitat for Humanity’s Beaver Dam location does it through its varied services. There’s the ReStore – a thrift shop where the proceeds help to build and renovate homes for families in need.

There’s home ownership, where affordable housing is offered to families in need.

There’s the home repair program, where workers and volunteers offer painting, renovations, restorations and landscaping.

And there’s Laura Goral, the Beaver Dam store manager, helping orchestrate it all, always with an eye to do more, with a drive to dedicate more effort, to make Beaver Dam a better place to live.

“Our community,” Goral said, “is generous and benevolent.”

“Everything that happens, people immediately reach out,” she continued. “People are generous here, and generosity is contagious.”

With a staff of four, including Zach Carlson, Goral’s assistant store manager, and a bevy of dedicated volunteers, the organization is always looking to better the community, and the community, in turn, helps Habitat for Humanity help the community.

Churches, youth groups, organizations, businesses and individuals pitch in regularly. Someone donated a refrigerator for the food pantry. Someone else donated venison to put in that refrigerator to help feed families. The mayor offered up a basketball hoop for the parking lot playground. Some helped create a community garden that’s growing nearby. Many bring in used items to be resold in the store: dining room tables and dart boards, bicycles and boots.

“I find it rewarding that this place is a resource,” Goral said. “That we’re a hub.”

They build homes. They rebuild and restore homes. They feed people out of their pantry. They have recently installed Narcan boxes to help prevent opioid overdoses. They have friendly people staffing the store and volunteers offering their time, efforts, goods and services when needed.

The children come by after school to play. They come by for a snack. They stop by to feel cared for, to feel a part of the community, because they are. It feels good.

Goral said, “We get to give love and we get to do it again tomorrow.”