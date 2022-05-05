Dodge County considers ARPA funding: Committee recommends top contenders

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Board will decide later this month whether to spend federal pandemic relief dollars on road repairs, park improvements, installation of a fiber optic cable and purchasing property for the county’s homeless shelter.

In the first round of recommendations for spending American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, the Dodge County Executive Committee heard Monday about six recommendations forwarded by the ARPA Funding Ad Hoc Committee. That committee began meeting in February to evaluate dozens of proposed uses for the county’s share of ARPA dollars.

Area agencies, county departments and municipalities submitted nearly $72 million in requests, more than four times the county’s $17.6 million allocation of ARPA money. The Ad Hoc Committee has evaluated and scored 76 project requests.

“Rather than overwhelming the board with a bunch of resolutions, they’re going to do them in batches,” said Corporation Counsel Kim Nass.

Projects range from infrastructure needs to child care initiatives to broadband expansion.

A scoring matrix was devised to assist the ad hoc committee in the task. The committee was open to all County Board members (32 with one seat vacant) who wished to be involved. Membership currently stands at 12.

“The committee did a great job on scoring all of the projects,” said Nass. “They dedicated two and a half hours plus at each meeting to getting through the scoring. I thought it went pretty well. A master spreadsheet was created. The next step in the process it’s up to the committee to decide, knowing that the scores are just one variable. They must determine which projects are going to be funded, what is the priority and how much to fund each project.”

According to committee chair Andrew Johnson, the first six projects were randomly selected. Each received favorable rankings and the initial six proposals were approved unanimously.

Resolutions for each are being forwarded to the Finance Committee on May 9 and the County Board on May 17. They include, along with project numbers:

No. 50 — Astico and Ledge parks vault toilet replacements, $372,000

No. 72 — Recondition and repair County Highway Q between Highway 19 and Highway K, $1.98 million

No. 70 — Recondition and repave County Highway J between Highway 26 and Highway M, $700,000

No. 52 — Install fiber optic cable from Juneau to the St. Helena Tower, $360,000

No. 15 — Build two pavilion and picnic shelters at the Dodge County Fairgrounds, $60,000

No. 56 — Dodge County Men’s Shelter to purchase a property to provide temporary housing for homeless men, $175,000

“They all had favorable scores,” Johnson said, adding that the process has gone smoothly.

“The committee has had excellent conversations, sometimes difficult, and come up with great results,” he said. “It’s a very diverse committee with wide-ranging points of view. If all goes well the resolutions will be approved and we can move forward with more proposals in coming months. I anticipate passing five or six proposals a month until we allocate all the funds that are available this year. Then we’ll start to meet again to recommend projects for the second half of ARPA funding when it becomes available next year.”

No proposals have been ruled out of contention. Selected projects must be forwarded to the Finance Committee and then to the full County Board for consideration.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.