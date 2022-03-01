Dodge County COVID level "low"

JUNEAU — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its recommended indicators for monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on communities, changing from community transmission to COVID-19 Community Levels – Low, Medium, or High. Dodge County is now considered to be at a Low COVID-19 Community Level.

“This new guidance places Dodge County in the Low COVID-19 Community Level,” said Becky Bell, Director of the Dodge County Human Services and Health Department. “This is certainly exciting news as Dodge County’s COVID 19 numbers are declining.”

“I don’t have a crystal ball so I can’t predict what’s next, but this certainly is a positive trend,” she said in a phone conversation Tuesday afternoon.

Community Levels will replace community transmission level, and this change will be reflected on the Dodge County COVID-19 Snapshot. As a community, masks are not recommended in Low or Medium COVID-19 Community Levels. When a community has reached a High COVID-19 Community Level, masks are recommended for indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, such as schools, businesses and other settings.

Those who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease are encouraged to talk with their health care provider about COVID-19 prevention strategies (e.g. masking, testing). Vaccination against COVID-19 is encouraged as well.

The CDC will use COVID-19 Community levels to inform the implementation of prevention strategies in U.S. communities. COVID-19 Community Levels are determined based on three key metrics:

1. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

2. The average percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in the past seven days.

3. The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

This new CDC guidance does not change current quarantine (if you are exposed) and isolation (if you test positive) guidance. The new Community Levels do not apply to health care settings such as hospitals and nursing homes. Instead, health care settings should continue to use community transmission rates and continue to follow CDC’s infection prevention and control recommendations for healthcare guidance.

“At all levels, people can wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk,” said Bell. “People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.”

