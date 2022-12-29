 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dodge County District Attorney tenders resignation

Kurt Klomberg

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg holds a photo of Sesalie Dixon during closing statements March 15 in the trial of Laverne Ware Jr. Ware, who later was convicted of killing Dixon. 

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVES
Mother of Dodge County’s “Baby Theresa” sentenced for concealing baby’s death in 2009.

JUNEAU – Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg tendered his resignation on Thursday to Gov. Tony Evers after serving 13 years in the position.

Kurt Klomberg

Klomberg

Klomberg’s last day will be Jan. 13. He has worked as a prosecutor in Dodge, Marathon and Kenosha Counties. As the Dodge County District Attorney, he held the position of President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association and currently is the statewide organization’s immediate past president.

Locally, he heads the County’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, which presides over the functioning of the local treatment courts. He is a member of the Beaver Dam Rotary Club and First Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

“It has been a true honor and pleasure to serve the Dodge County Community as District Attorney over the past 12 years,” Klomberg said in a statement. “I am sad to leave, but I have been provided an employment opportunity that is in my family’s best interests. My father, my wife and my three daughters have made countless sacrifices to allow me to do this work. It is time for me to make a sacrifice for them.”

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg listens to a defendant during a 2017 hearing. Klomberg said he is pleased for an addition of one assistant district attorney for Dodge County, so the county will now have five. 

Klomberg said he is very proud of the accomplishments that have been made in Dodge County.

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg, left, and Dodge County Managing Attorney Bob Barrington pose at the fall State Prosecutors’ Education and Training conference in Wisconsin Dells in 2021. Barrington was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the conference.

“Through partnership with our local law enforcement leaders, we have helped to make the Dodge County criminal justice system among the very best and most effective you will find anywhere,” Klomberg said. “This partnership led to countless successful prosecutions leading to justice for many, many crime victims. I am also very proud of the strides we have made developing our Dodge County treatment courts and treatment diversion programs, which have been offered up as examples to others across the state. Our strong partnership with Dodge County Human Services and Health and the circuit courts have manifested these highly effective programs.”

Klomberg said that scores of prosecutors have retired and departed with a lack of viable recruits has left many offices without meaningful options for future staffing.

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg, left, and managing attorney Bob Barrington report on the operations of the Columbia County District Attorney's Office to the County Board's Judiciary Committee earlier this month.

“Dodge County is suffering from this reality,” Klomberg said. “It has resulted from the state’s failure to keep up with the appropriate compensation levels to attract new prosecution talent to these critical public safety positions. Dodge County, and the State, will suffer from this neglect for years to come if the Governor and State Legislature do not act swiftly and decisively.”

The governor will appoint a successor to fill Klomberg's term. The term, which is up for election in 2024, ends in January of 2025. 

