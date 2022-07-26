Dodge County drug task force sees increase in opioid arrests

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force has seen an upward trajectory of opioid cases in the county.

According to a press release from Mayville Police Chief Ryan Toellner, who is also the chair of Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit Board of Directors, the opioid epidemic is the deadliest illicit drug crisis in the history of the United States. In 2021 alone, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. reported 75,673 opioid-related overdose deaths, a 26% increase over the previous year.

In Dodge County in the past five years, there has also been a significant trajectory upward of the number of cases that have been investigated by the Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force. There were 94 cases in 2017, 56 cases in 2018, 52 cases in 2019, 160 cases in 2020, and 203 cases in 2021.

For decades, law enforcement agencies in Dodge County have banded together forming the Dodge County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, Toellner said in the press release.

The agencies currently involved include: the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office along with police departments from Beaver Dam, Columbus, Horicon, Iron Ridge, Juneau, Lomira, Mayville, Watertown and Waupun.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Beaver Dam Police Department have committed full-time officers whose sole purpose is to combat the illegal distribution and sale of controlled substance within Dodge County. The Mayville Police Department, along with the other agencies involved, have committed officers part-time to the task force.

In 2020, law enforcement leaders from the involved agencies formed the Dodge County Muti-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Board of Directors, Toellner said. The oversight committee consists of the chiefs and sheriff of the agencies involved meet regularly to find ways to constantly improve the very difficult task of fighting the opioid crisis that continues to cause devastation from addiction and the deaths that occur from overdose.

"Law enforcement has a unique role of addressing this drug problem because it is directly tasked with interacting with those affected by the crisis on a day-to-day basis," Toellner said. "The board of directors’ main goal is to attack this problem together. In the past, a law enforcement agency would regularly investigate drug complaints or overdose deaths on their own with limited resources and information. Our collaboration ensures there is complete and consistent information sharing, training and tactics between the Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force and its members, including the smaller agencies."

Toellner said that Dodge County agencies have been successfully investigating not only drug delivery to take illicit drugs off the street, but they are also investigating drug overdoses to hold accountable those who provide illicit drugs to overdose victims.

"Effective collaboration is essential in fighting this crisis," Toellner said. "The board recognizes that law enforcement alone cannot fight this problem by itself. This issue requires direct community support involving everyone from schools, to businesses, to non-profit organizations. Law enforcement must play a central role in these partnerships and the board realizes this. This is why it has been so important for the Dodge County agencies to come together to fight this crisis."