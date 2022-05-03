Dodge County Executive Committee recommends hiring interim county administrator

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Executive Committee recommended Monday hiring a consultant, who is helping the county search for a permanent administrator, to serve in the position on an interim basis.

Current administrator Jim Mielke is retiring June 1, following 13 years of service to the county. The search is on now for his replacement. Public Administration Associates (PAA) has been hired to find a new administrator. With the short timeline involved, an interim position may be a good option.

Jon Hochkammer, an associate with PAA, presented a lengthy resume of qualifications to serve as interim administrator.

His previous experiences include farming, fire department service, county board and other governmental experience and a host of other positions held both before and after retirement. The cost to the county is $16,200 for two weeks based on a four-day-per-week contract.

It is anticipated that a new, permanent administrator will be in place by Aug. 1. There are currently six applicants for the position with more anticipated by the May 9 deadline.

“We’re very confident that we’ll get more applicants this week,” said Hochkammer. “We’re finding that the finance director position is the more difficult position to fill, followed by the administrator, followed by the public health director.”

The county is in the midst of replacing several key personnel. The finance director and the public health officer recently resigned, with few or no applicants seeking to fill those spots. Personnel are also short in health care and jail staffing.

Concerning additional charges for special calls or emergencies, Hochkammer said he does not anticipate that happening.

“I don’t see that as an additional charge,” he said. “I’ve never spent an eight hour day working. It has always been more than that — even in retirement.”

June and July are described as hectic months with budget planning moving forward.

“We certainly have confidence in our department heads,” said Mielke. “They’re well prepared to handle the challenges ahead.”

“My concern is that we have key positions in the current year and we’re setting the trajectory for our whole county and its budget,” said committee member Andrew Johnson. “This is a very small amount of money considering the importance of the job that we have to do in this time period. I think his (Hochkammer’s) expertise will be very beneficial because we’re in transition now.”

The committee unanimously recommended hiring Hochkammer as interim administrator. The full Dodge County Board will vote on the matter later this month.

The County Board is also transitioning to a new chairman, long-time board member Dave Frohling, who presided at Monday’s meeting. He indicated that the American Rescue Plan Act Ad Hoc Committee has chosen six projects to be presented at the May meeting of the County Board, to be followed by others.

Area agencies, county departments and municipalities submitted nearly $72 million in requests — more than four times the county’s $17.6 million share of the federal COVID-19 relief funds. The ad hoc committee has since evaluated and scored the project requests and will recommend them to the full board. Those projects must receive a two-thirds positive vote for board approval.

Four projects were submitted after the March 18 application date, based on revised federal criterion for possible acceptance. Rule revisions allow the inclusion of county road projects — an urgent focus of citizens’ concern.

“Rather than overwhelming the board with a bunch of resolutions, they’re going to do them in batches,” said Corporation Counsel Kim Nass.

In other news, the board will transition to new computers in May, with ultimate changeover to be achieved at their June meeting.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.