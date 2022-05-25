Dodge County high schoolers win top theater awards

Musical theater participants from area high schools have earned state accolades in the Jerry Awards program.

Run by the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, the Jerry Awards program has educators and industry professionals review approximately 100 musicals in 30 Wisconsin counties each year. Young thespians are nominated in a variety of categories and schools are provided with constructive feedback of the productions.

Beaver Dam High School student Clara Hale picked up an Outstanding Supporting Performance honor for her haunting portrayal of Fruma-Sarah in the BDHS fall production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s summer production of “Working: A Musical” was recognized with an award for Outstanding Stage Crew.

Each production participating in the Jerry Awards program selects a student for a Spirit Award, which is chosen by its cast, crew and orchestra members. Local Spirit Award winners include: Karl Weidler, “Fiddler on the Roof,” BDHS; Olivia Lafler, “Working: A Musical,” BDACT; Joseph Weiglein, “Mary Poppins,” Mayville High School; and Kaleb Herrick and Bryna Walters, “The SpongeBob Musical,” Horicon High School.

The Jerry Awards program culminates in an annual show that highlights excellence in high school musical theater. That show, which has been held virtually the past two years, returns as an in-person event at the Overture Center on June 12. Tickets are available at overture.org.

The evening is filled with performances including medleys from Outstanding Musical award recipients, solos featuring the Outstanding Lead Performers and group numbers showcasing the Outstanding Supporting Performers, Outstanding Dance Performers and the Spirit Award recipients.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

