The Dodge County Historical Society has recently added a life-sized cutout of a juvenile mammoth that would have been around the age of the bones that are displayed in the historical society society. It is the first of many cutouts that will be added in an effort to bring the displays to life for those entering the building.

Bones from the Persha Mammoth, which was found in a field outside of Mayville, have been on display at the museum for several years now, museum curator Kurt Sampson said. Sampson is also an archaeologist.

“It was found by Steve Persha, who was from Mayville,” Sampson said. “Steve Persha lived to be 97 years old. He found these bones about 30 years ago, and they were found northeast of Lake Sinissippi in a farm field that was called the Laufenberg farm at the time, and he was digging a trench between two farm fields to tile the fields so it would drain off the excess water.”

His daughter Diane Persha gave the historical society the remains of the mammoth.

“They wanted to find a home for the bones,” Sampson said. “The story is he found the bones 7 or 8 feet below the surface.”

Sampson said Persha collected the bones he could find.

“This is obviously not a complete mammoth,” Sampson said.

Because of the size of the skeleton and the jaw and teeth, someone will notice that it is a young mammoth, Sampson said. In the same trench, Persha located an inner core of an extinct species of bison from the Ice Age.

“What that tells us is at some time this was some sort of Paleo-Indian kill site where they were processing these bones,” Sampson said.

The mammoth in this region became extinct 11,000 to 12,000 years ago, Sampson said.

Sampson said that they are redoing the military museum upstairs and they found on Etsy that he could make life-size cutouts. This in turn led him to make the mammoth cutout for the display on the main floor.

While an adult mammoth would be about four times as big as the cutout, Sampson said that the one on display is about the same size as the juvenile Persha mammoth.

He hopes that people will come in and take selfies with the cutout while learning more about the Persha mammoth and other displays in the historical society.

The Dodge County Historical Society is open on Wednesday through Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

