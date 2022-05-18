Dodge County honors law enforcement who died while on duty

JUNEAU – Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney recalled on Wednesday his feelings on March 20, 2011, when he was concerned about whether his father, who was a police officer in Fond du Lac, was alive or not after hearing a police officer had died.

Fond du Lac Police Officer Craig Birkholz was 28 when he and other officers responded to a sexual assault complaint in Fond du Lac more than a decade ago — a story Toney shared as the keynote speaker at the Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association’s Law Enforcement Memorial program in Juneau on Wednesday.

“We had two police officers shot that morning, and I couldn’t get a hold of my dad,” Toney said. “I saw the reports of one officer, Officer Craig Birkholz, shot and killed as he was trying to aid Officer Ryan Williams, who had been shot. That thought you go through is praying for the best and hoping.”

Toney said his stepmother, who was a retired detective, contacted him and lied about his father not working that day.

“She lied because my dad was working that morning,” Toney said. “He did respond to that scene, and I am fortunate that he made it home. I still get to say I love you, because Craig’s family never gets that opportunity.”

The Dodge County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony is held every year at the Law Enforcement Memorial in front of the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau.

Chaplain Donald Steinberg, of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Reeseville, was the chaplain, and Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt was the master of ceremony.

Schmidt said that across the country, 17 law enforcement officers have lost their lives in the line of duty so far in 2022.

“About half of those are felonious attacks on law enforcement officers,” Schmidt said. “Four of them are unprovoked attacks on law enforcement officers.”

Schmidt recalled the first law enforcement funeral he went to, Deputy Sheriff Bruce Williams from the Green Lake Sheriff’s Office, who died on Oct. 19, 2003.

“I interned with him and shortly after interning with him, I was faced with going to his funeral after he was shot down at a domestic incident.”

Schmidt read the names of those honored on the memorial:

Marshal William Gibson, Oct. 19, 1882, was the chief of the Horicon Police Department. He had taken a revolver away from a suspect when he was putting him in a jail cell, but was not aware the suspect had a second revolver. Gibson was shot and killed and the suspect fled.

Officer Hugo Lisko, Sept. 27, 1926, was employed with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. He died in a motorcycle accident at age 28.

Officer Kurth Bentz, May 8, 1936, was employed with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. He was killed when his police motorcycle struck a truck that had turned in front of him as he attempted to catch up to a speeding vehicle.

Chief Charles Liebenow Sr., June 2, 1941, was the chief of the Horicon Police Department. He was shot and killed while attempting to talk to a suspect during a domestic disturbance. The suspect died by suicide after killing Liebenow.

Guard David Davies, Dec. 10, 1945, was employed at Central State Hospital, DOC. He was bludgeoned to death by two patients in the hospital.

Sheriff Herbert Schwantes, Jan. 5, 1954, was the sheriff of Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. He died of a heart attack.

Detective Donley Dye, June 26, 1978, was employed at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. He died of a heart attack.

Chief Gene Zangl, Feb. 14, 1985, was the chief of the Mayville Police Department. He died of a heart attack.

Officer Gary Mass, April 9, 1986, was a native of Horicon and employed with the Yuma Arizona Police Department. He was shot and killed while responding to a call on a bus at a local Greyhound depot. Maas confronted two men at the Greyhound depot, one of them opened fire, striking and fatally injuring him. Maas was able to return fire killing one suspect. The second suspect was arrested a week later and convicted of first-degree murder.

Capt. Thomas Beahm, Aug. 17, 1994, was employed at the Burke Center, DOC. He was killed while traveling between facilities when his patrol unit was struck head-on by another vehicle.

Deputy Ralph Zylka and Deputy Sung Bang, Aug. 17, 2000, were employed by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department. They died after the helicopter they were in crashed in Dodge County.

