JUNEAU – A Dodge County Jail Huber inmate that was reported missing on Monday has been located and is back in jail.

Andrew Zirbel was taken into custody Monday night, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office press release.

“The sheriff would like to thank the public for their assistance, as well as the hard work of our patrol deputies who worked hard all day following up on leads before locating and arresting him,” according to the press release. “Those who fail to follow the rules of their Huber privileges will be held accountable.”

Zirbel, 35, allegedly failed to return to the jail from a medical appointment and an arrest warrant was issued on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Zirbel was provided a ride to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam on Saturday in order to have surgery. He was transported back to the jail that evening but on Sunday morning he told staff that he had stomach pain and needed to go back to the hospital. He was taken to the hospital and told to call when he was finished being cared for by the staff. However he never called or returned to the jail.

He was located in a family member’s home in Horicon on Monday night.

Zirbel made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday for a felony escape charge. He was placed on a $2,500 cash bond.