Dodge County Humane Society mourns beloved shelter cat

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Humane Society staff and volunteers is mourning a well-loved “purrfect” member of the team who was put to rest on Friday.

Shelter cat Captain Crunch was euthanized on Friday following a health battle that he had been undergoing since he came to the shelter in November of 2020. Dodge County Humane Society Executive Director Kenzie Drinkwine said that Captain Crunch, or Crunchy as she calls him, was a stray cat from Beaver Dam. The staff soon realized that the cat was ill and was FIV positive.

Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) can leave a cat vulnerable to other infections. In some cases FIV positive cats can appear normal for years, however for Captain Crunch things like skin lesions that led the shelter to realizing the diagnosis. Drinkwine said that transmission of the virus is through aggressive contact.

“We knew he’d be safe here, so Crunchy became our shelter cat,” Drinkwine said. “We knew he needed more care than most cats.”

Drinkwine said his name wasn’t originally Captain Crunch, but it became his name because "crunch" described his skin condition, and "captain" because he felt he ran the facility.

“He also had a crunchy personality,” Drinkwine said.

As a shelter cat, Captain Crunch had more freedom than the sheltered cats at the facility.

The 3-year-old cat did have to undergo monthly shots and take other meds, but he ended up thriving at the facility, Drinkwine said.

“He loved testing the dogs,” Drinkwine said. “He had no fear of dogs. He felt like he ran the show around here.”

There were spots he preferred, like a couple of cat trees, and he had a quiet room of his own for when he wanted some alone time, Drinkwine said.

“He became part of everyone’s daily life,” Drinkwine said.

The staff would dress Captain Crunch in outfits not only to dress him up but also to hide the hair loss he suffered, Drinkwine said.

Unfortunately, over the last week Captain Crunch’s health started to decline.

“Tuesday night we discovered that he was not doing well,” Drinkwine said.

Captain Crunch was a fighter and he appeared to be doing better on Tuesday and Wednesday. Drinkwine said she thought at the time that he might have been able to come home to the shelter, but then his health started failing again. At the end, he was on an IV for over 24 hours.

“I made the decision to euthanize him,” Drinkwine said. “I was with him, and I felt ok about that.”

Drinkwine reminded that both older and disabled cats can make good pets for some. However about 40 cats are available at the shelter and can be seen on the Dodge County Humane Society website.

As for the shelter ever having a shelter cat in the future, Drinkwine said she hopes that they do.

“We will know when the right one comes along,” Drinkwine said. “It’s always a goal to get them adopted, but we enjoyed the experience so there will likely become one that will become the shelter cat someday.”