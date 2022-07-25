Dodge County Jail inmate faces felony charge for biting and attacking fellow inmate

JUNEAU – A 28-year-old jail inmate allegedly attacked an inmate after being asked to quiet down at night so the other man could sleep.

Daniel Thompson made his initial appearance in court on Monday, charged with battery by prisoner. He could face up to three years in prison and three additional years of extended supervision if convicted.

Thompson appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $2,500 cash bond and is being housed in Dodge County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Thompson was an inmate at the jail on June 15 when he allegedly struck a fellow inmate in the back of the head at least six times, bit him three times and scratched him.

The two came into contact with each other after the victim-inmate was moved to another area of the jail after upsetting the followers of another inmate who would frequently rap. The rapper’s four body guards had threatened to beat up the victim-inmate, but the victim-inmate asked to move to another area of the jail.

In the new area he was near two other inmates who would speak until 3 a.m. through the vent system. After listening to them for days, the victim-inmate asked them to end their conversations sooner, so he could sleep. One of the inmates threatened to beat him up and throw urine in his face. The victim-inmate, yet again, asked for a different housing assignment, and he was moved to a different section in the same pod in the jail.

On June 15, he was brushing his teeth in his cell around lunch time. When he looked up he saw Thompson, who threatened to beat him and throw urine at him through his cell door. The victim-inmate then hit his intercom button and asked to contact the correctional officers with the intent to ask for another move. However he did not hear the intercom question from a correctional officer and his cell door opened which allowed Thompson access to the cell. Thompson then attacked the victim-inmate.

The victim-inmate was able to access the intercom again. A correctional officer asked how she could help, and he responded, “Are you kidding? There is a fight that has been going on for four or five minutes.” Thompson walked out of the cell and pretended to make a phone call. However he returned to the victim’s cell and punched the victim in the back of the head three additional times.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Aug. 4.