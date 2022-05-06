Dodge County Jail's new administrator has long history with the facility

Scott Smith became the new Dodge County Jail Administrator on April 7 and is bringing with him roots that lead back to the first days of the facility along with hopes and an ambition to lead the jail into the future.

Smith started as a correctional officer for Dodge County in 1998. Then-Dodge County Sheriff Steve Fitzgerald hired Smith and other correctional officers who were needed to fill the new jail. At the time, the jail was still on Main Street in Juneau, Smith said.

“We opened up here in early 2001,” Smith said.

At the time, Smith was able to help plan for the facility that he now leads. He was a jail supervisor, which is now known as a sergeant.

“It was a night to day change not only in size, but in operations,” Smith said. “We tripled the number of beds and changed from an old, linear-style jail built in the 1950s to a modern, direct supervision-style facility with modern security electronics, its own kitchen and laundry facilities as well as medical facilities and classrooms for programs. It took all of us working for several years to plan, write new policy and also hire and train many new staff.”

Smith said they were all new officers when the facility opened and were problem-solving through each and every shift.

“We not only had our own local county inmate population, but had to learn how to manage contracted inmates and detainees from first, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections but ultimately federal detainees from the U.S. Marshal and ICE,” Smith said. “Those experiences developed a real sense of family and teamwork that I hope we can continue to carry with us as a legacy into the future.”

In 2010, Smith said he was moved to the dispatch center to head up the team receiving some of the most important calls in Dodge County. This was part of a cross training program that was implemented under then-Sheriff Todd Nehls.

When Nehls and then-Chief Deputy Blaine Lauersdorf retired in 2013, Smith first became the interim chief deputy before taking on the role permanently until his retirement in 2018. Smith said he always planned on working after he was able to retire from the Sheriff’s Office and explored some private sector roles including a funeral director apparatus and working in the security office at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Eventually, he came back to Dodge County and worked part-time transporting inmates before becoming the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator in 2020 shortly before the pandemic lockdown. Smith said he was kept busy with COVID testing.

Smith said he does not know if he ever expected to take over the role as the jail administrator, but he always wanted to apply for it if it opened up.

“When I saw the opening, I knew I had a decision to make,” Smith said.

Smith said now that he is in the role, he knows there are some requirements like budgeting, but it is working with the people that he feels is one of the most important parts of his new position.

“I believe in the culture of the Sheriff’s Office, and I have learned that who you work with is important,” Smith said. “This seems like home to me. If I had a steering wheel, I would have attempted to get right to this office.”

Smith said his goal is to work as part of the team with two deputy administrators and eventually 72 correctional officers who will fill the facility. He said that every day will bring new challenges, and he wants to be there helping to bring solutions.

One issue that the jail has been dealing with, Smith said, seems to be coming to an end — a shortage of staff.

“We had a lot of great candidates, and we are now five or six short of being fully staffed,” Smith said.

The jail still has Pod H, with 135 beds, shut down, but Smith said they tentatively believe that the pod will gradually be opened again this summer.

Smith said that when the facility opened they knew that a lot of people would be entering retirement at the same time, so he isn’t surprised about the shortage of correctional officers that the jail had for a while, leading to the shutdown of the pod.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt implemented a 12-hour shift for the correctional officers in a way to deal with the limited number of staff members. Smith said that it has become more popular in the jail since it allows more days off in row and has reduced overtime.

Smith said he hopes to spend more time with the correctional officers in the facility rather than just sitting behind a desk.

“I can’t be chained to a desk,” Smith said. “I want to be back in the secure part of the jail.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

