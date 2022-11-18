Dodge County Judge De Vries seeks second term

JUNEAU – Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries is seeking a second term as serving as Circuit Court Judge for Branch 2 in Dodge County.

The election is set for April 4.

De Vries was appointed in 2016 to fill the seat of retiring Judge John Storck. After his appointment in 2016, De Vries successfully ran for the position in April of 2017. He graduated from Central Wisconsin Christian High School in Waupun, Dordt University and Valparaiso University School of Law.

In addition to a full caseload of criminal, juvenile, family, civil and probate cases, De Vries presides over the Dodge County Impaired Driving Court, which involves treatment for persons convicted of driving while under the influence.

“A fair number of the persons convicted of impaired driving offenses have not had significant treatment for addiction,” De Vries said in a press release. “This program holds them accountable and also looks at the overall needs of our community and each participant. The goal is to get addicted people away from alcohol when it has had such an unsafe and negative impact on their lives and the lives of those around them.”

During his time on the bench, Judge De Vries has been involved in community activities such as mock trial and Shop-with-a-Cop. He also welcomes local student groups into his courtroom to discuss the legal system.