Dodge County Judges appoint Kelly Enright as next clerk of courts

JUNEAU — Kelly Enright will be sworn in as the next Dodge County Clerk of Circuit Courts following the upcoming retirement of Lynn Hron, who has held the position for 19 years.

The Dodge County Circuit Judges appointed Enright to serve as the Dodge County Clerk of Court to replace current clerk Hron, who will retire May 3. Hron has served in the position for almost half of the 40 years she has worked in the Dodge County Circuit Court office.

Judge Brian Pfitzinger, along his fellow Dodge County Judges Joseph Sciascia, Kristine Snow and Martin De Vries, agreed that Enright would be the right choice for the position.

“The choice to appoint Kelly was obvious,” De Vries said in the press release. “She has shown all of the Judges that she is qualified to lead the office. Her work in the past has been exceptional and we have no reason to believe that she won’t continue to provide that level of service in this new position.”

Enright said that she has always had some thought about taking over the position after Hron retired.

“This office means a lot to me, and I want to see it succeed,” Enright said.

Enright has been in the Dodge County Clerk of Circuit Court’s office for 13 years and is currently chief deputy clerk of court. Enright said she has had several roles over the years, including in small claims and family law.

Hron has been an excellent leader of the office over the years, Enright said. However they have had four retirements over the last ten months, so training will be one of her first goals as well as cross training employees in different positions.

Enright, who has announced her candidacy for the position, will be sworn in on May 3. The term for the clerk of courts ends this year. The election to fill the position is Nov. 8. Whoever wins in the fall election will take the office Jan. 3.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.