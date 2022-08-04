Dodge County meeting to discuss future of emergency services

JUNEAU – Dodge County is taking the next step in attempting to determine what the future of fire and EMS services will look like for the county.

An informal discussion will be held at the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St. on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Dodge County Emergency Management Director Amy Haase said that the Dodge County Board and members of emergency services, including police, fire and EMS have been invited to the meeting.

“Dodge County has been in discussions about his over the years,” Haase said.

A group began working together to look for options in 2019, Haase said, and a study was commissioned.

“We wanted to bring to the forefront what the issues are,” Haase said.

It is well known that both locally and throughout the country there are struggles to fill the positons, many of which are volunteer, Haase said.

The study, "Ambulance Systems and EMS Operations Evaluations, Review, Findings and Recommendations" is a 40-page document that discusses the options that will be reviewed on Wednesday.

The information was presented to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors in January of 2020. Haase said things were put on the back burner when COVID-19 hit but with everything lining up in 2020, it seemed to be the time to open the discussion back up.

“We want to discuss the future of EMS and fire and look at what will be sustainable,” Haase said. “This will be more of an open forum where the study is discussed.”

One option that will be considered is a countywide EMS service, Haase said. All the communities have different levels of services, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians and emergency medical responders. However, a countywide EMS might offer a chance of providing services while some communities are struggling with less people willing to volunteer.

“At the core, most positions in Dodge County are volunteers,” Haase said.

In addition, the amount of education needed for those first at the scene at an accident or medical event can be extensive and has increased over the years, Haase said.

Wisconsin law would allow for funding for county EMS districts, Haase said. All 72 counties handle the service differently so there is not a clear answer to what works best everywhere.

“Basically this a chance to pull everyone together from our local leadership to our EMTs, fire departments and police to have an open meeting to discuss where our future will be,” Haase said.

The meeting is open to the public.