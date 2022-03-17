Dodge County officials to share 'developments' in 'Baby Theresa' case

JUNEAU – Dodge County authorities will share "developments" Friday in a 2009 case where a dead infant was found wrapped inside a garbage bag in the woods near the town of Theresa.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office will discuss the death investigation of the newborn girl, who was dubbed by authorities as "Baby Theresa" because she was found near the Theresa March. Authorities were not able to locate the infant's mother at the time of her death.

Baby Theresa was found on Lone Road less than a mile from Highway 175 and less than three miles from Highway 41, on April 29, 2009. The man who found the body was cutting wood on private property.

The press conference Friday is limited to members of the media. The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office is also expected to join the conference, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

A hearing is scheduled in Dodge County Circuit Court as well on Friday stemming from charges were filed in 2014. The charges were filed against an unknown woman at the time for felony counts of hiding a corpse and concealing the death of the child.

According to the complaint, a now 61-year-old man found a white plastic garbage bag on his property. He opened the bag and saw a bloody towel and possible fetus or baby in the bag.

The baby was taken to Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to the complaint, the female infant was consistent with full term gestation. An umbilical cord and small portion of membranes were present. There was no placenta present and no traumatic injuries. The cause of death was fetal demise.

According to the complaint, a maxi pad was found in the bag, and a woman’s DNA profile was detected from the dried blood on the pad. A mixture of DNA from two or more people was detected from the wrapper of the maxi pad. The contributor the major DNA component had at least one DNA type at each genetic marker in common with Baby Theresa. The analyst determined the DNA profile was the biological mother of Baby Theresa.

In 2009, authorities said the infant, who was 8 lbs. and 20.5 inches, had died within 24 hours of the body being found. The medical examiner at the time said that Baby Theresa did not suffer trauma that would result in her death. In addition, a complete toxicology screen was performed for drugs and was negative.

The autopsy also indicated she was likely born within two days of her body being found.

Tips came into the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office right after Baby Theresa was found but they dried up soon after.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Madison analyzed evidence recovered from the scene and identified what is believed to be a DNA profile of the biological mother at the time. The DNA profile is run through a national database of convicted felons and sex offenders to look for a match.

Members of the community came forward to support Baby Theresa. The Lowell Cemetery Association provided a cemetery plot so Baby Theresa could be laid to rest. Cornerstone Funeral Home and community members donated money and items to make the burial possible.

About 50 people attended her funeral in May of 2009, which was presided over by the Rev. Timothy Bauer. Baby Theresa was buried in a 24-inch-long, white casket and dressed in a pink one-piece outfit and a white sweater.

Dodge County has four other cold cases listed on its website:

Jerrold D. Stege, 43 at the time, was reported missing on Oct. 11, 2002, by his father. He was last seen on Oct. 2, 2002, at his place of employment in Waupun. His apartment was unlocked and there was no signs of a disturbance.

Christine D. Stenulson, 38 at the time, was last seen in her home in Milwaukee, on Sept. 2, 1997. Her body was found in a cornfield in southeastern Dodge County on Sept. 14, 1997.

Laura A. Babe, then 39-years-old, was beaten to death while at her apartment on Washington Street in Horicon on Sept. 6, 2007. The apartment was then set on fire and damaged the apartment complex.

Lori Bogenschneider, 34 at the time, was last seen in Mayville between Aug. 29 and Sept. 3, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found along a county road between Iron Ridge and Mayville on Dec. 7, 1995.

