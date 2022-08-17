Dodge County preps for lawsuit: Immigrant detention continues to raise questions

JUNEAU -- A federal lawsuit filed against the federal government and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was dismissed in March, but has since been appealed.

In the suit refiled a year ago in the U.S. Eastern District Court of Wisconsin, Selepri Amachree said he was illegally detained in the Dodge County Jail for more than six months by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to the suit, Amachree — an African immigrant who has had permanent legal resident status in the United States for 50 years — was taken into custody on Feb. 27, 2017, at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in Juneau. A federal judge ordered Amachree to be released from jail in September 2017.

Defendants named in the suit include: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; ICE officers Brent Kriehn and Joseph Halase; Board of Immigration Appeals; Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg, retired Dodge County Detective Robert Neuman; and Dodge County.

On Tuesday night the Dodge County Board met in closed session following a lengthy debate over whether free speech was being threatened by the move. Five board members left the room, refusing to be a part of what has not taken place in the chamber over the past 19 years.

In closed session, attorney Sam Hall spoke regarding the case and its potential impact on the county and its listed defendants. The refiled suit seeks a jury trial and does not specify damages, but the previous complaint sought $5 million.

Amachree’s detention in 2017 relates to an order to deport him issued Nov. 7, 2002, which was appealed. The order was part of a drug conviction, but federal courts eventually determined that such convictions were not grounds for deportation and Amachree’s case was sent by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals to the Board of Immigration Appeals on Feb. 7, 2007. For unexplained reasons the BIA did not act on the matter for 10 years, until Amachree had been in custody at the Dodge County Jail for six months. When it did act, the deportation order was immediately vacated and Amachree was freed.

The day Amachree was taken into custody, he was at the sheriff’s office to meet with Schmidt regarding a background check that was conducted because Amachree had been meeting with clients at the Dodge County Jail. Amachree operates XTreme Intervention, a business that enrolls drug-addicted people into treatment programs, typically Teen Challenge programs that are out of state, and transports them to the program.

The lawsuit contends that Amachree’s arrest was the result of a “conspiracy” between the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County District Attorney and ICE’s Chicago office. It cites email exchanges in the days before his arrest.

In the lawsuit Amachree denies allegations of inappropriate behavior and financial misconduct and characterizes parts of the background investigation as being based on “hearsay” and false information. The suit also states that false allegations Schmidt made in an email on Feb. 27, 2018, damaged his reputation and business.

Amachree continues to live in Beaver Dam and still operates XTreme Intervention.

The debate by the county board included discussion over the censure of board member Dan Siegmann, who interviewed Amachree in You Tube videos and posted them online. According to the Dodge County Executive Committee, Siegmann’s actions present a conflict of interest and could influence the case currently being pursued.

Siegmann was not present Tuesday night, although a group of Amachree’s supporters spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“I am here because I back Selepre and to shake the hand of the man who is allowing him to speak” said Janette Radtke. “I am very proud of all of you, but if an alleged mistake was made it needs to be fixed. Your community trusts in you and we hope that you do the right thing.”

Amachree himself said, “I respect everyone and I think you all do great work for our county. I care about this community and feel the need to protect this community. There are a lot of questions, like how could that happen and, in light of that, how are the supervisors making sure that it doesn’t happen to anyone in my family or in my community. How can we find solutions if we’re banned from talking about them?”

Ajay Schnitzler said, “I think we are very liable for something we have done wrong. I and the vast majority of Dodge County are not looking to exploit someone who was thrown into prison for no reason. I think we should fairly compensate this person for he has been wronged. Those who were responsible for this must be held accountable.”

Ashley Siegmann asked, “Who is the county?” She indicated that everyone has a responsibility to ensure that everyone’s rights are maintained and valued. She added that to “protect the county” involves more than being complicit with misconduct such as false imprisonment.

“As far as I’m aware there has not been one single policy change since Selepri was arrested from ever allowing this to happen again,” she said. “How is that possible? How is that protecting the county – the entire county? I beg all of you, please protect the county. Because right now I don’t feel protected. And I’ve spoken to many of my Dodge County neighbors who feel the same.”

The meeting, including 1½ hours in closed session, lasted 3½ hours.