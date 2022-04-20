Dodge County reorganization meeting a bumpy ride: Newcomers ask to postpone pending actions

JUNEAU — It was a bumpy ride as a contingent of both newly-elected and re-elected Dodge County Board members challenged resolutions that had past been a matter of form.

The reorganizational meeting was held Tuesday between 9 a.m. and noon in the Dodge County Administration Building.

While two authorizations are the continuation of months and years of work by staff, an attempt to postpone and a lengthy debate about the other turned into a protracted battle of wills. A total of 30 members were present with one late arrival. One person was absent and one board seat is vacant.

Both a measure to purchase a truck for hazardous material incident response for up to $200,000 and to extend Post-Employment Health Plan (PEHP) benefits through calendar year 2024 were approved on 28-3 and 20-9 votes (with two abstentions), respectively.

A barrage of questions accompanied each item, even including a question as to why such important matters should face newly-elected officials not familiar with their lengthy histories.

Emergency Management Director Amy Haase-Nehls fielded questions like the following: Would it be less expensive to contract for services with another county? Why not buy a new truck? Is the old one (a reconfigured beer truck) worth anything? Is such a service even needed?

Her responses, and those of Assistant Director Joe Meagher, indicated that each county is required by law to have a hazardous material response team, or to contract for one. A new truck will cost $330,000, based on the current market. The truck that is being considered for purchase (a 2003 Kenworth) is compatible with Dodge County’s needs and is “very lightly used.” Purchase price and modifications are not to exceed $200,000.

Services are needed on a varying basis, with some years having several emergencies and others having none. Meagher indicated that the Dodge County service is the first response, with those responsible for the emergency paying a clean-up company to handle remediation. This situation, Meagher noted, provides excellent coverage for these kinds of situations which often include fires, train derailments and other emergencies.

Concerning the Post-Employment Health Plan (PEHP), it is available mainly to long-term employees who would probably retire, causing a severe drain on manpower, if the benefit were taken away. In that case a payout of those benefits would be required instead of allowing them to extend the benefits post-retirement. The PEHP system has been replaced with a paid time off (PTO) policy, which does not allow the accumulation of sick days for payout or post-retirement benefit.

“I’m concerned that you’re bringing something here to a meeting where a number of people have no information about what that plan is or how it has been implemented or how it has been working,” said Dave Guckenberger. “The brief introduction given to new members last Thursday was inadequate to, prepare them for voting on this issue.”

Lisa Derr said, “I applaud people wanting to get more knowledgeable, but I want you to know that the board has been dealing with this issue for years and years. You hear that there is an increase in benefits but in the long-term it’s an absolute fact that the county will save hundreds of thousands — maybe millions — of dollars over time. In addition, if I waited to understand every issue that came to the County Board over 10 years ago, I would not have voted for a year. Some of this is a learning process, and frankly in between meetings, when I got this information, I went to Google to learn more. Education is needed but it’s not good to postpone action just because County Board members need to get up to speed. If I was not sure about something I never slowed a meeting down. I went out and I researched it.”

She added, “These decisions are not based on our information alone. We don’t always have the expertise, which is why we hire consultants. They do it for a living. You see on the attachment that PEHP is not only a benefit for employees, it’s a cost-savings both for the county and for the employee and it’s highly recommended that it continue. I can tell you that all of these meetings are going to be five hours if we want to do all our learning right here on the board floor.”

Related to reorganization, Dave Frohling was elected board chairman with a vote of 16-14 over Rob Boelk.

For first vice-chair three votes were required to reach a majority of 16 for Rob Boelk. Donna Maly was also nominated.

Andrew Johnson was elected second vice-chair over Dave Guckenberger, 19-16.

Members of the Executive Committee are Kira Sheahan-Malloy (21 votes), Jennifer Hedrick (19 votes), Donna Maly (17 votes), and Dan Hilbert (16 votes). Others nominated by not receiving enough votes to gain a seat on the committee were Dave Guckenberger, Cathy Houchin and Mary Bobholz.

