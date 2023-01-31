Dodge County residents aren't in a pickle in finding places to play pickleball

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, 36.5 million Americans are playing pickleball these days. Pickleball's average growth rate over the last five years is 11.5%.

In the last year, 14% of Americans played pickleball at least once. About 8.5 million people played eight times or more, and 45% of pickleball players say they plan on playing more pickleball in the next six months than they did in the prior six months.

Some of those millions of avid pickleball players live and play in Dodge County. From Beaver Dam to Waupun; Juneau to Mayville, people are vying for courts to play the hottest sport around.

"We do have an outdoor lighted pickleball court with four individual courts," said John Neumann, Parks, Forestry, and Facility Supervisor for the City of Beaver Dam. "We designed and built those in 2019 on what was a double tennis court."

Of course, with Wisconsin winter weather as it is, a pickleball court in sub-zero temperatures with snow on it is not ideal. Neumann knows that.

"Our recreation department also promotes a 31-week indoor season at the local middle school," he said. Those happen on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

When spring, and then summer, returns, Neumann plans to continue to monitor the outdoor pickleball court use. He said he's found, at times, the courts at capacity. Other times, empty.

"Expansion in the near future is not high on our priority list right now," he said, "but that may change."

Meanwhile, pickleball is picking up steam in Columbus.

"It's becoming very popular in our community," said Amy Jo Meyers, Recreation Director for the City of Columbus. "We are actually in the midst of fundraising for some courts in our town at the moment."

The city is hoping to have two courts dedicated for pickleball play in the future. Until those courts are placed, pickleball in Columbus is being played at Columbus Elementary School on Thursday evenings and Sunday mornings.

For the uninitiated, pickleball is a sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. Play can happen on indoor or outdoor badminton-sized courts with a modified tennis net. Played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes, it's a sport that can be played by all ages at all skill levels.

Some players are quite skilled. There are pickleball tournaments across the country with prize money into the thousands of dollars. Championships are now being regularly broadcast on ESPN. Celebrity athletes like LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes; tennis star Naomi Osaka and swimming legend Michael Phelps have all invested in Major League Pickleball. So have Heidi Klum and Eva Longoria. The USA Pickleball Association is vying for the sport to be added to the Olympic Games in the future.

Until then, Juneau residents are picking up paddles for pickleball drop-in games on Wednesday nights at the community center. Waupun athletes are playing pickleball at the Union Youth Center. Those in Horicon are playing open court pickleball Monday through Friday at the Van Brunt Gymnasium.

All over Dodge, people are having a ball.

To learn more about where pickleball is being played and when, visit pickleballwi.com.