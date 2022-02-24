Dodge County road borrowing rejected again

JUNEAU – It was another rough road Wednesday night as the Dodge County Board of Supervisors rejected a plan to borrow $4.6 million to rescue and improve 16 miles of county highways.

The Dodge County Highway Committee cut its original $9 million road aid request to half in its “good faith effort” to satisfy opponents of the move. The board had approved a $9 million bond issue for 2021, with another planned for 2022. The 2022 request was denied, however, largely because of board absences.

Tuesday, 26 of 33 total board members were present. The measure was defeated 23-3. A 25-1 vote would have been needed to reach a three-quarter majority of all elected members. Members voting no were Dave Guckenberger, Dan Siegmann and Cathy Houchin.

Board members not attending count as no votes for the purpose of borrowing. Members not present were Dale Macheel, Don Hilgendorf, Ben Priesgen, Travis Schultz, Kira Sheahan-Malloy, Donna Maly and Dan Hilbert

Last year 33 miles of road were repaired or replaced. Included in that total were sections or stretches of highways M, BB, I, TW, AC, CP, S and EM. The total budgeted for 2021, including the department’s annual allocation, was $12 million. The total budgeted for 2022, including $4.6 million in borrowed funds, would have been completed Highways M (total reconstruction), and sections of highways J and Q at a total cost of $8.45 million.

Measures were described by Highway Commissioner Brian Field as essential for the safety of Dodge County roads at a time when borrowing can be done at record low interest rates.

But some supervisors opposed the plan. Even though the proposal survived a vote to remove the $9 million from the 2022 budget, the board failed to get approval to borrow the funds at its January meeting.

In January supervisor Lisa Derr said, “There’s a different way we can do this (other than borrowing). We could actually dramatically and significantly raise the tax levy so we could have average quality roads. The only alternative is to maintain low to average quality roads. There’s no other alternative. Those are your choices.”

Supervisor Dave Frohling said Tuesday that delaying the borrowing had already cost $500,000 in higher interest costs.

Several board members supported the move, but argued that the original $9 million would be better.

Supervisor Jeff Caine said, “We believe this lesser amount is a good faith effort and hopefully all of my fellow supervisors can get behind this and support it.”

Ehlers Inc. Senior Municipal Advisor Phil Cosson said, “You’re still seeing an attractive rate if you decide to proceed with this. We’re still seeing rates of 1.5 percent or lower under current market conditions.”

He said the tax impact for the $4.6 million borrow would be $12 a year for a $200,000 home. That would continue over the 10 years of the bond issue.

With no added revenue from borrowing, the highway department will have to do what it can with its total $4 million allocation.

Highway Commissioner Brian Field had said earlier, “Now we’re going to have to go back as a highway committee and kind of regroup all of our thoughts, and what we have available for funds, and decide what‘s the best way to apply them for 2022 projects. The Highway M project, which we had hoped to complete, is really in jeopardy now.”

He added, “We’ll do the best we can.”

The Dodge County Broadband Study was presented to the board in a draft form. It outlines the current state of broadband access, the locations of towers and fiber installation, concentrations of coverage, areas where there is no or poor coverage and proposals to remedy access issues.

It is hoped that American Rescue Plan Act funds will be a large help in providing 5G (high speed Internet) access to all.

A motion to approve salaries for the elected positions of Dodge County Sheriff and Dodge County Clerk of Courts was hotly debated. Board members had to be reminded several times that the wages are for positions, not for individuals. Dale Schmidt is the current sheriff and retiring Lyn Hron is the current clerk of courts. Both positions are up for election in the fall.

Salaries are currently $77,291 for the clerk of courts and $100,979 for the sheriff. Both are scheduled to increase 6 percent in 2023, 3 percent in 2024, 2 percent in 2025 and 2 percent in 2026.

Approval was given after it was explained that neither elected position receives an annual cost of living adjustment. Salaries are competitive with other counties of similar size and responsibilities.

Suzanne Immel was approved as the new Director of Human Resources replacing Sarah Hinze. The vote to approve her contract was unanimous.

