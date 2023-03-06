JUNEAU – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to K-9 Tek on Friday; however they welcomed a new K-9 into the department named Cade, a 14-month-old German shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix.

K-9 Tek was 2 years old when he joined the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in July 2017. Tek was born in the Czech Republic, has been with Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Taylor Nehls for almost six years, and will remain with Nehls and his family.

“Deputy K-9 Tek is 1042 (end of duty) for his final tour of duty today, Friday March 3rd,” Dodge County Dispatch announced on Friday. “We would like to thank K-9 Tek for his 38-and-a-half dog years otherwise known as five-and-a half years of distinguished service to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and to your handler, Lt. Nehls."

"Thank you, Tek, for serving the citizens of Dodge County with over 98 arrests and 314 deployments, assuring the safety of our deputies and other agencies each and every shift and making sure your partner went home safely every night. You can now take your well-deserved rest. Chase rabbits instead of bad guys, enjoy your well-deserved belly rubs and back scratches. Your pet presence will be greatly missed. Go enjoy being a dog.”

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Mayer is Cade’s new K-9 handler. Cade is named after a boy who died following a car accident that occurred in southeastern Dodge County on March 14, 2017.

“As a result of that accident a 14-year-old boy, Cade, lost his life but his family made sure the legacy of Cade lived on,” according to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

“Cade immediately became a true hero, as his organs were donated which resulted in saving the lives of four others. His family and loved ones started a local fundraiser to raise awareness for organ donations called Play 4 Cade. Throughout the years, the Play 4 Cade organization has raised funds that have been donated for scholarships, activities, memorials, to other organizations, and raised awareness for organ donations in memory of Cade.”

The Play 4 Cade organization also donated $15,000 to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program on Dec. 15.

“That generous donation was used to purchase and pay for training for a new K-9 for the sheriff’s office,” according to the press release. “The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program is fully donor funded.”

“The sheriff’s office is grateful to be able to honor Cade’s legacy through his name. K-9 Cade and Deputy Mayer start a five-week, K-9 training course through Jessiffany Canine Services, LLC out of Iron Ridge on March 6,” according to the release.

Tek also had trained through Jessiffany Canine Services.

K-9 Cade will be trained in narcotics detection, article searches, tracking, area/building searches, and handler protection. Once training is completed, K-9 Cade and Mayer will be assigned to second shift patrol.