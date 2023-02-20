JUNEAU –The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a Huber inmate who failed to return to the jail from a medical appointment.

According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Zirbel, 35, failed to return from a medical evaluation, as permitted by his court ordered Huber privilege, and now has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County. Zirbel’s last known residence is in Beaver Dam on West Burnett Street, but initial investigatory information reveals he may be at residence in Waupun.

The sheriff’s office asks for the assistance of the public in providing information to assist in apprehending Zirbel. If you have information on the whereabouts of Zirbel, do not make contact with him. Contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 386-3726 or a local law enforcement agency.