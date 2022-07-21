Dodge County Sheriff candidates face off in first debate

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt and challenger Mark Colker faced off on Wednesday at the American Legion in Beaver Dam as the two vied to be voters’ choice on the ballot in August.

The two Republican candidates for sheriff are listed on the ballot for the Aug. 9 partisan primary. Schmidt is seeking his third term as sheriff. Colker has worked as a police officer and sheriff’s deputy in the past and is currently a booking and security associate for the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Introduction to the Candidates

Colker said he has 24 years of law enforcement experience including corrections, patrol, and court services unit.

“In addition I have a comprehensive background in supervisory experience as well as serving as an adjunct instructor since 2005,” Colker said. “I have an unwavering passion for law enforcement and service to the community and our country. I know I have the knowledge and experience to run this agency duly forward. I also bring the necessary temperament required to lead a successful team. I promise, you the citizens of Dodge County, my dedication, hard work, unwavering pursuit to establish methods, tactics and outcomes to improve the quality of life in Dodge County for everyone.”

Schmidt said he has 22 years of law enforcement experience with 18 of those years in Dodge County. He has been a drug recognition expert for 12 years and 11 years as an instructor for law enforcement around the state. Schmidt has been the sheriff of Dodge County since 2014.

Candidates face off

Colker asked Schmidt about an investigation he alleged was being done in Washington County about Schmidt’s treatment of a former staff member as well as an appeal that has been filed in the United States Court of Appeals by Selepri Amachree after the original case was dismissed in May. In the dismissed federal lawsuit, Amachree said he was illegally detained in the Dodge County Jail for more than six months by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Schmidt said that people are aware that he is advised not to comment on the lawsuit or any other active or pending investigation, but they did give him permission to defend himself in the debate.

“The allegations that you put in a lawsuit are allegations and people can make up any allegations that they want to,” Schmidt said. “The lawsuit that is pending has already been adjudicated as being dismissed. This is an appeal that has come up and certainly there has been no wrongdoing done by me or anyone in the sheriff’s office. We will wait for the courts to settle that. As regards to the other complaint you brought up, that wasn’t bringing up charges, that was a complaint being reviewed by a district attorney by a PD (police department) to put some finality to it, and there were no criminal charges ever warranted in it.”

Schmidt asked Colker what experience he had with managing a multimillion budget like the sheriff’s department.

“I have as much experience as you had before you were the sheriff but I worked in the court services unit as a supervisor for five years,” Colker said. “I managed not a multimillion budget, but a budget that included payroll, staffing issues, training, equipment purchase, acquiring new equipment and vehicles, acquiring new equipment for the staff. It included items for the welcome center within our courthouse. So it wasn’t a multimillion budget, but it was a budget that I put together every year.”

Schmidt said he has experience managing the Waupun City budget when he was on the Waupun City Council prior to his becoming the sheriff.

Schmidt asked Colker about an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that he had stated he would start in Dodge County and asked about the cost and what would be cut from the program.

Colker said once elected he would take a comprehensive look at the agency and see where staff could be moved around.

“I understand it is costly but our community deserves that,” Colker said. “These people are preying on our children. They are coming into our community and preying on our children. These are monsters that are coming here to harm their kids.”

Colker said there are two detectives who work in the area of internet crimes and offered to come down and train the Dodge County staff for free. In addition, Colker said he would look at crimes against the elderly as well.

“I will figure out how to pay for it,” Colker said. “It is that important to me.”

Schmidt said the sheriff’s office did a study in 2018 to see where they need to be. There are detectives who handle these cases and have handled over 40 cases over the last several years. However the cost of Colker’s plan would be $107,000 per detective.

Colker asked Schmidt about his concerns about drugs in Dodge County being the No. 1 issue and a report that Dodge County is third in overdose deaths in Wisconsin.

“That is not true,” Schmidt said. “I have the numbers here today, and a third in what? You can twist statistics into anything you want. There was a Channel 4 report that said we were third but in what? As I look at the overdose deaths there are in Milwaukee, Dane County, there are a ton of others and half the state doesn’t report them. Half the state in the northwest corner of the state are dealing with methamphetamines not dealing with the heroin and opioids we are dealing with in the southeast part of the state, and to say we are third in the state is certainly disingenuous. It is not the case at all. We are working hard. Our drug units are doing things now that they have never done before. They are working together with other agencies that they haven’t before. I am proud of the work they are doing.”

Asking for support on Aug. 9

“We can take back the sheriff’s office from a self-serving career politician and restore the sheriff back to the citizens of Dodge County where it belongs,” Colker said. “I will serve all members of this community not just one political party. I will stand up for your freedoms and your liberties while always protecting your constitutional rights, not just using that as a campaign slogan. When elected I am here to serve you, the citizens, not my career or my ego. I will work tirelessly to combat crime and restore the county back to what it should be so it can continue to be a great place to live, work and play.”

Schmidt said he has worked and talked with many people and many people in Dodge County are happy with the work of the staff of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

“My job is to keep you safe and keep you safe from lawbreakers,” Schmidt said. “Lawbreakers don’t like me. Why? Because I hold them accountable, and I will continue to do that. My position as sheriff has never been more important than it is right now. My job is to protect the lives, property and constitutional rights of all of our citizens. It isn’t about politics. It’s about making sure we do what is right for our citizens of our community," Schmidt said.

"You have the right to freedom of speech, you have the right to assemble in church, you have the right to bear and own arms. You have the right to run your business and open your business. As your sheriff I will continue to remain active in the community as you all have seen me do all the time. Those who do break the law will be held accountable. No one has the ability to infringe on your rights,” he said.