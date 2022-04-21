Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt seeks reelection, sets up contested primary

JUNEAU – Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt announced his bid to seek reelection Tuesday, likely setting up a contested primary in August against Winnebago County Sheriff's deputy Mark Colker.

“Protecting the lives, property, and Constitutional Rights of the citizens of Dodge County has been the focus of my entire law enforcement career,” Schmidt said in a press release announcing his intention to run for a third term as Dodge County sheriff.

The two Republican candidates for sheriff would mean a contested Aug. 9 partisan primary if both men turn in the appropriate paperwork on time. Candidates have until June 1 to complete nomination paperwork. As of Thursday, no Democrat has declared to run as sheriff.

Colker, of Waupun, announced he was running for the position in January. He is currently working towards his bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and works as a first line supervisor in the court services unit of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

“Mark understands that the position of sheriff is not about one person," according to his campaign website. "It isn’t about politics. It is about mentorship, visibility and responsiveness to the people. It is about teamwork with the community, families, businesses and law enforcement.”

Colker began his 24-year career in law enforcement after serving as a U.S. Marine from 1992 to 1995. He's been with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office since 2003.

In his announcement, Schmidt lists his community and civic involvement, including a two-year stint on the Waupun City Council and participation in a Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce leadership program. He is also first vice chair of the Badger State Sheriffs' Association, which represents the sheriffs of all of Wisconsin's 72 counties.

Schmidt said some of the successes during his time as sheriff include fiscal responsibility, reducing traffic fatalities and preventing human trafficking, citing the closure of two Dodge County strip clubs "that were directly involved in human trafficking, drug trafficking, violent control and abuse of women, and rampant prostitution that was occurring in these clubs."

“As we move forward, it is my intent to continue to serve our citizens in the most professional and ethical approach possible,” Schmidt said. “I am extremely proud of the culture we collectively have built within the office. That culture is one of positivity, recognition of our staff, and holding ourselves accountable. We have set and strive to meet very high expectations, and while no one is perfect, our goal is always to strive for perfection."

Colker said on his website that he wants to address the needs in Dodge County on issues such as addiction, crime and traffic fatalities. Preliminary figures from the Department of Transportation show there were 15 traffic fatalities in Dodge County last year, compared with 7 in 2020; 13 in 2019; 8 in 2018; and 20 in 2017.

"Reducing the number of traffic fatalities, particularly as a result of impaired driving, has been a focus of my career," Schmidt said. "In fact, 2018, 2019, and 2020 in Dodge County have had the three lowest years of traffic fatalities in all of Dodge Counties' recorded history.”

According to Colker's website, he "wants to use his years of experience leading by example and advocating to better the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office as well as to make the county a safer place to work, play and live.”

Colker and his wife, Andi, have resided in Waupun for over 21 years, raising five children. The couple also own and operate "0638, The Clothing Collection" — a discounted overstock and clearance store in downtown Waupun.

Schmidt is married to Cassandra and the couple has two children: Caitlyn, 8, and Collin, 6. They reside in the town of Beaver Dam and attend St. John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau. He was born in Beaver Dam and raised in Waupun. He has an associate degree in police science and has attended a wide variety of other college and educational courses. He has 21 years of law enforcement experience with 18 years spent in Dodge County.

“Finally, as your sheriff, we will continue to hold criminals accountable for crimes that they commit. Those who violate the law will be arrested. Those who exercise their constitutional rights will be allowed to do so, as long as they do so lawfully,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt has been the sheriff since 2014 and was reelected in 2018.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.