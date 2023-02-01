 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dodge County Sheriff looking for men posing as law enforcement while breaking into home

Vehicle of interest

A vehicle of interest in a home invasion investigation is shown driving down a street. It is described as a white Ford, single-cab pickup.

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

TOWN OF HUSTISFORD – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information related to an armed home invasion that occurred on Indian Road on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m.

According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner reported that two men forced their way into his house. The men told the victim that they were law enforcement officers looking for a homicide suspect.

One suspect remained with the victim while the other suspect began searching the house and asked where the victim’s valuables were. Once the suspects completed their search of the house, they fled in a white pickup truck. The suspects are reported as being white males who were wearing masks and one of them possibly has a southern accent.

Since the incident, there has been an additional presence in this area by sheriff’s office staff in both marked and unmarked squads monitoring to ensure the community is safe.

According to the press release, it has been necessary to limit information to the public regarding this incident as detectives have been following up on leads.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who recognized the vehicle is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

