 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Dodge County Sheriff Office investigates fatal accident

  • 0

TOWN OF CHESTER – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Saturday at 10 a.m. that a person was found dead in a vehicle on Shamrock Road, near Waupun Road, about two miles east of Waupun.

According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation showed that a 2015 Chevrolet was traveling north on Shamrock Road and left the roadway, striking the ditch and a culvert.

Assisting at the scene were Lifestar EMS, Waupun Fire Department, Waupun Police Department, Dodge County Crash Investigation Team, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three Dodge County residents arrested in drug bust

Three Dodge County residents arrested in drug bust

As a result of that search warrant warrant in Juneau on Tuesday 4.9 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.1 pounds of marijuana, and $51,907 in alleged drug money were seized. Two vehicles used in the commission of felonies were also impounded. Three people, two from Juneau, and one from Beaver Dam, are facing charges.

Local woman inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame

Local woman inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame

Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development honored 2022 Hall of Fame supporters and staff on Nov. 5 in Wisconsin Rapids. Among its five honorees was Helen Weisensel, a long-time volunteer with Dodge County 4-H.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News