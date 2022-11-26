Dodge County Sheriff Office investigates fatal accident

TOWN OF CHESTER – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Saturday at 10 a.m. that a person was found dead in a vehicle on Shamrock Road, near Waupun Road, about two miles east of Waupun.
According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation showed that a 2015 Chevrolet was traveling north on Shamrock Road and left the roadway, striking the ditch and a culvert.
Assisting at the scene were Lifestar EMS, Waupun Fire Department, Waupun Police Department, Dodge County Crash Investigation Team, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.