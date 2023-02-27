JUNEAU – Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt has been active in the Badger States Sheriff’s Association for several years prior to becoming the president of the organization this year. One benefit that he has seen is the donation of safety equipment for the county.

“It is an honor to serve as the BSSA president as it is an organization that works to provide resources with the goal of serving every sheriff and aiding them in being the best sheriff they can be in service of their citizens,” Schmidt said.

“Dodge County citizens have benefited from my participation in BSSA as we have received about $33,000 worth of donations through the association for the purchase of protective equipment for our deputies as they protect Dodge County.”

BSSA also provides training opportunities for the sheriff’s office staff, Schmidt said.

Schmidt took over as the president of the organization on Jan. 1. For the last two years he has served as the vice president serving as the legislative committee chair and two years prior he served as the second vice president and was the training committee chair.

Schmidt will serve a two-year term as the Badger State Sheriff’s Association president and will lead the organization in working with other state agencies, officials, and stakeholders. The primary responsibility of the BSSA is to be a resource for the sheriffs of Wisconsin.