Dodge County Sheriff’s Office continuing to search for man following canoe acciden

FOX LAKE – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and a various agencies, are at are the scene of a water rescue and search on Fox Lake where a rural Fox Lake man is still missing.

According to the press release, shortly before 12:30 PM on Thursday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a canoe had capsized and two people were in the water, yelling for help, near the north shore of Fox Lake. First arriving deputies were able to determine at least one person was above the water, but a second victim could not be seen. An adult female, of rural Fox Lake, was recovered from the water and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

An active search remains underway for an adult male occupant of the canoe. The town of Fox Lake boat launch on Blackhawk Trail is currently being used as a command post and staging area and public access to that landing is restricted.

Conditions on the lake are not suitable for canoe or kayak use due to high winds, according to the press release. Neither occupant was wearing a personal floatation device.

Assisting the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at the scene are the Fox Lake Police Department, WI Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Wardens, Fox Lake Fire Department and EMS, Beaver Dam Fire Department and Paramedics, and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

No additional information is available at this time.

