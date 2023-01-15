Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in talks to police Lomira

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Board of Supervisors will be discussing the possibility of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office contracting to have law enforcement in Lomira.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the sheriff’s office is always there to assist local police departments in the county. With the unique situation in Lomira, however, a more substantial effort of placing members of the sheriff’s office in the small village is being considered.

“As you may be aware, the village of Lomira Police Department has faced many challenges over the last several years,” Schmidt wrote to the county board in a letter. “Those challenges include a complete turnover of the entire police department staffing including patrol, administration, and support. In fact, the police department has seen at least 8 of their law enforcement staff and 1 administrative support leave over the last several years and at the height of their staffing, they only had 4 full-time law enforcement staff including the police chief.”

The village of Lomira, which has about 2,600 residents and has borders state highways and Interstate 41, has a police force of two full staff members at this point, Schmidt said in a Dodge County Judicial and Public Protection Committee meeting on Friday. It has been managed by the sheriff’s office since September.

“When this management commenced, the village decided to not hire additional staff until a determination regarding the future of the Lomira Police Department could take place,” Schmidt said. “During my time managing the police department, I have found significant disorder throughout the agency. Current staff had virtually no direction or support to be effective in their positions. The last three months have been challenging for all of us as we have worked through an evidence room that has been in disarray, case reporting which has failed to properly document the work of the police department staff, numerous significant cases in which proper investigation has not been completed, and a lack of proper supervision of staff just to start.”

Schmidt said that with the sheriff’s office management, he feels they are at a point where they are becoming more efficient and effective and that the two officers in Lomira are working very hard. However, he believes there is still work to be done and the area would be better served by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has been doing something similar in Reeseville since January of 2022. Two deputies are now the police force in the village.

The county's Board of Supervisors will have the chance to discuss and vote on three items related to the creation of the sheriff’s office management and protection of Lomira on Tuesday night: amending the sheriff’s office budget, creating a full-time position of a patrol sergeant in the sheriff’s office, and two full-time deputies to serve the village.

The village supports the idea of the sheriff’s office involvement, Schmidt said. All the costs for services from the sheriff’s office will be covered by the contract with the village of Lomira. In addition, the costs for the building used by the staff will to continue to be the responsibility of Lomira.

“We were very careful to account for these costs while doing our best to not overcharge the village residents who are also Dodge County taxpayers,” Schmidt said.

Lomira has never had full-time coverage, and the sheriff’s office has always been responsible for the area when deputies are not working, but Schmidt believes the move will cut down on the amount of time deputies respond to the area.

The Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Dodge County Administration building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau. This meeting is livestreamed .