Dodge County Sheriff’s Office investigates death of man whose vehicle was involved in crash

TOWN OF OAK GROVE – The death of a man whose body was found two-thirds of a mile from his crashed vehicle Friday morning is under investigation in Dodge County.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy found an unoccupied vehicle at about 6:45 a.m. in a farm field along Highway DJ, near Shady Lane. The vehicle sustained minor, but disabling damage. Deputies attempted to make contact with the registered owner at his home, but nobody was home.

A person reported around 3:20 p.m. there was an unresponsive man lying on the ground of their property. Deputies and EMS responded to the scene, but the male was pronounced dead by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. The deceased male is the registered owner of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Assisting at the scenes were: Juneau EMS and the Clyman/Lowell/Reeseville First Responders.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.