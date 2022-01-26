Dodge County Sheriff’s Office investigating Neosho Bank robbery

NEOSHO – Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday at Horicon Bank, 226 S. Schuyler St., Neosho.

According to a press release from Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, they received a bank alarm at 3:19 p.m. and deputies who responded to Horicon Bank confirmed a bank robbery had occurred. There were no injuries and no weapon was displayed. The sheriff’s office criminal investigative team responded and is actively investigating what occurred.

Due to the case being active and to maintain integrity of the investigation, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is not immediately releasing additional information.

The residents in and around Neosho are believed to be safe.

If anyone has any information about any pertinent information about this robbery are asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.