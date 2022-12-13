Dodge County Shop with Cops marks 20 years of holiday giving

Dodge County law enforcement has been helping local children bring joy to their families over the holidays for 20 years now with the Dodge County Shop with Cops program.

The event, which was held at the Watermark on Saturday, gave about 50 children the opportunity to purchase Christmas presents for family members as part of the program this year.

Dodge County Law Enforcement and correctional officers were paired with one child each on Saturday morning, organizer Judy Bauer, who is an administrative assistant with the Mayville Police Department. The children visited with Santa before heading out, and got $150 to shop at Fleet Farm or Walmart for their family members. They returned to Watermark for pizza before going home.

The idea stems from Pat Ninmann who started the program in 2003.

“I had been doing a 911 for Kids program, where I was going in the schools to teach children about 911, when I heard about Fond du Lac having a program Cops for Kids,” Ninmann said.

From there, Ninmann reached out to Fond du Lac Police to get it started and got the approval from then sheriff Todd Nehls before reaching out to other law enforcement agencies to see if there was an interest, and there was.

The first year, about 100 children met at Ponderosa (it was held most years at Bayside) with 70 officers from 12 police departments volunteering their time on the morning of Dec. 13, 2003. The children had $35 to get presents for family members.

Originally Ninmann said the first year Dodge County Health and Human Services, schools and churches were contacted to find children who would like to join the program.

“Right from the beginning, it started that they had to buy for family members, because the true meaning of Christmas is to give to others,” Ninmann said. “Every one of the kids I was around over the 15 years was always thrilled to buy mom, dad, their brothers, sisters or grandma and grandpa a gift.”

The police officers would purchase kids a gift though or if the child had money left over they could buy themselves a gift as well, Ninmann said.

The program was helped along the way from other fundraising efforts including the demo derbies at the Dodge County Fairgrounds where kids would sign a car for a dollar, and the money would go to Shop with Cops. Members of the 4-H made blankets for it over the years and helped with wrapping the presents.

“You couldn’t wish for a better thing to continue,” Ninmann said about the program. “I participated with a lot of different things while I was in law enforcement. This made the most impact, not only with kids, but bringing all law enforcement together. What better way to kick off the Christmas season.”

Ninmann said she will always remember how excited the children were to return to their parents with the big bag of gifts that they had purchased to go under the tree.

Ninmann said she believes it is even more important today than it was when the program was started — to remind children that the police are their friends, and that they are here to help. Over the years some officers stayed in contact with some of the children as well.

“There was a lot of community support to get this up and running,” Ninmann said, Design Plus originally donated T-shirts and the bus company donated the use of the busses to get the children to the stores. Of course, businesses around the area donated funds as well.

Over the years, Ninmann said that she believes about 1,500 children got a chance to shop with a cop.

Some children who were not able to go the day of the event got to go separately with the officers.

“One of the last years I worked with the kids,” Ninmann said. There was a family whose kids had medical issues and weren’t able to come during the event.”

Ninmann and her daughter (who worked for Juneau Police Department at the time) took the children shopping.

“My daughter took one girl and within a year that girl passed away,” Ninmann said. “To think we were able to help give her a good last Christmas.”

Ninmann said she has remained involved over the years with her husband Doug by filling the roles of Santa and Mrs. Claus, although they were not available to attend this past weekend.

“I do like seeing the kids and still being part of it in a small way,” Ninmann said.

